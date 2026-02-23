Zohran Mamdani ‘Scares’ New Yorkers With Emergency Alert and Travel Ban

Zohran Mamdani startled New Yorkers ahead of the approaching bomb cyclone. This massive blizzard is expected to bring up to two feet of snow and even cause possible flooding in New York, New Jersey, and multiple East Coast states, according to The Mirror US.

Keeping this in mind, Mamdani issued an emergency alert on Sunday night. As the alarms and ominous travel ban blasted through devices, everyone was made to understand the gravity of the situation.

The alert explicitly stated, “NYCEM: Mayor Mamdani has issued a state of emergency for New York City; a TRAVEL BAN is in effect BEGINNING AT 9PM due to dangerous blizzard conditions. All NON-ESSENTIAL vehicles are RESTRICTED from NYC roads until 12PM on 2/23. Vehicles are only permitted for essential & emergency travel.”

It also directed residents to seek more information on the official government webpage, https://on.nyc.gov/4qQLKZU, or by calling the number 311.

Though this was a thoughtful move on the mayor’s part, not everyone is appreciating it with open arms. Some feel this only amplified the anxiety surrounding the blizzard.

Forecast: 18 – 22 inches of snow. Wind: Strong. Gusts up to 50 mph. Coastal flooding: Possible. Up to 2.5 feet in high tide. Code Blue: Live. Outreach teams working 24/7. Alternate side parking: Suspended Monday. Libraries: Closed Monday. DSNY: Ready to take on the… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 22, 2026

Many X users even took to the platform to reveal just how startled they were to get the warnings suddenly. One wrote, “No movie has ever jump scared me as effectively as the NYC emergency alert system just did for this blizzard.”

Another added, “Thanks for scaring me, and apparently everyone else in NYC with the emergency alert. JFC. Could it have been any louder, or more heart attack inducing? That’s a storm out there? Gosh, didn’t know!”

The official NYC government website also gave a press release detailing the travel restrictions. It read, “Limited exceptions apply to vehicles providing emergency services, public transportation, medical supplies, food, fuel, utility repairs and other critical services.”

Public schools, which were originally scheduled for remote learning, will now have a full day off. This is also bringing back the traditional snow day: “No remote instruction will take place, and all after-school activities are cancelled.”

Emergency alert going out to all of nyc just made my roommate shatter her phone screen it scared her so bad — i forgor (@ravipanikkars) February 23, 2026

“In coordination with the New York State Education Department, New York City has received a waiver from the 180-day instructional requirement to prioritize the safety of students, staff and families.”

Supporters said the move was intended to reassure residents. However, some critics argue that his communication style can appear overly dramatic. He announced the snow day on X in a light-hearted facetime with a student, declaring the news cheerily.

This looks odd, specifically when NYC is suffering from a homeless crisis amid a brutal winter. As many as 18 people have already lost their lives outdoors.

His critics feel he needs to tone it down a little bit, to be more likable to the masses.