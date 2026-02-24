Zohran Mamdani Dismisses NYPD Concerns Over Officers Hit With Snowballs After Blizzard

Amid concerns that civilians are intentionally throwing snowballs at New York Police Department officers, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is interpreting the viral videos as displays of playful behavior rather than deliberate assaults.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch called out the behavior of NYC residents on Monday evening, alleging that officers were attacked in Washington Square Park in Manhattan. Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry agreed, calling the conduct “unacceptable and outrageous” and suggesting that those involved should be charged with assault.

“I want to be very clear: The behavior depicted is disgraceful, and it is criminal,” Tisch wrote on X.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Mamdani acknowledged that he’d seen the videos, and he thanked officers for their work in recent days. Central Park saw 19.7 inches of snow, the ninth-highest total ever recorded. Grasmere, Staten Island, led all New York City areas with 29 inches.

However, Mamdani disagreed with the idea that residents are going out of their way to attack NYPD officers.

NYC: Snowballs fly at NYPD officers as they pull back from Washington Square Park. Police had responded after several people climbed onto a nearby building during a massive snowball fight. Video by @anunnamedpoet @FreedomNTV [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/Vqhes1TD5D — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) February 24, 2026

“Officers, like all city workers, have been out in a historic blizzard, keeping New Yorkers safe and cars moving,” Mamdani wrote on X. “Treat them with respect. If anyone’s catching a snowball, it’s me.”

Media members and social media users disputed that claim, arguing that the videos depicted adults throwing the snowballs.

“I can just tell you from the video I saw, it looked like kids in a snowball fight,” Mamdani insisted when he spoke with reporters.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has recently clashed with Mamdani over taxes and bus fares, backed the blue in an X post.

“Our NYPD officers put themselves on the line to protect us every day,” Hochul wrote. “It is never acceptable to throw anything at a police officer, full stop.”

New York City.

THIS IS DISGUSTING. 🤬 MAMDANI, what have you done to my city!? pic.twitter.com/zXfwLd1EUd — JeremyUnplugged (@JeremyUnplugged) February 24, 2026

Personally, we get the sense that multiple things can be true — and likely are true — in this situation. Yes, kids are likely outside throwing snowballs, especially after they received their first true snow day in several years; the city tried to end weather-related off days under previous Mayor Eric Adams and instead moved to remote learning when feasible.

However, we’re also sure that there are adults who are taking advantage of the situation to provoke law enforcement. Even as the continued anti-United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests in Minnesota have died down in recent weeks, that doesn’t mean that the bad blood among civilians, law enforcement, and federal officials is over. There is still no shortage of anti-ICE and anti-police movements and walkouts nationwide. That alone is reason to believe, as much as Mamdani might not want to admit it, that some New Yorkers are indeed going after officers with snowballs.

“Our officers are out in full force across the five boroughs during this blizzard — patrolling streets, assisting stranded vehicles, and providing reassurance to every New Yorker who needs it,” the NYPD wrote on X. “If you need us, we’re ready. Stay warm. Stay informed. We’ve got you, NYC.”