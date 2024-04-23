'Arrogant' Biden Appointee Shielding Prince Harry from Deportation Over Drug Use: New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit alleges that Jane Hartley, who is the Joe Biden administration's ambassador to the United Kingdom, appears to be protecting Prince Harry from potential deportation over his past admissions of illegal drug use. The explosive claim comes from The Heritage Foundation, a prominent conservative think tank that is currently suing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for access to the royal's immigration records.

At the heart of the legal battle is whether Harry was fully truthful about his history with drugs like cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelic mushrooms when he applied for a visa to relocate from Britain to the United States in 2020. In his controversial memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex confessed to experimenting with various illegal substances in his youth. However, failing to disclose such information on immigration paperwork can be grounds for deportation, according to U.S. government guidelines.

The Heritage Foundation asserts it is in the public interest to release Harry's visa documents and application materials to scrutinize whether he made any false claims that could void his immigration status. So far, DHS has refused, citing privacy concerns for the British royal. Releasing the papers would be 'an unwarranted invasion of Prince Harry’s privacy,' DHS lawyers have stated, as per the Business Times.

Whoa! Heritage Foundation wins big victory in DC against Biden on Prince Harry’s visa application today. If Harry lied about his drug use, the Heritage foundation is petitioning to kick his butt back to England! I hate special privileges for spoiled brats! #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/uIz41MTRA9 — FoxyFarmer🦊🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@GardensR4Health) March 7, 2024

The think tank's new 100-page legal filing accuses Ambassador Hartley of improperly weighing in to protect Harry from any consequences over potential false statements on his immigration forms. According to the filing, Hartley bluntly declared in a recent interview that Harry "would not be booted from the country — even if he made a false declaration on his docs."

"Hartley spoke directly not only to the Duke of Sussex's current immigration status, but HRH's [Harry's] future immigration status as well," the Heritage Foundation's filing clearly emphasizes. Nile Gardiner, a director at the think tank, also slammed Hartley's 'arrogant remarks,' calling them an "extraordinary intervention by a senior US diplomat on an ongoing federal court case."

The Biden administration, Gardiner contended, "has gone to great lengths to protect Harry, and has even ruled out the possible deportation of the Duke of Sussex if he lied on his US immigration application and violated US immigration law." Overseeing the case is District Judge Carl Nichols, who recently requested to personally review Harry's immigration files to assess whether DHS was justified in deeming them exempt from public release. Nichols' decision could prove pivotal in resolving the heated legal dispute.

Donald Trump has just said (in an interview with Nigel Farage) that Prince Harry's visa will be revoked if he wins the election - if he lied on his visa about drug use. No Biden-style protection for the ginger from a Trump administration! pic.twitter.com/QRvuAPIXKe — The Princess of Wales 👑 (@PutJoanna29689) March 18, 2024

The controversy also caught the attention of former President Donald Trump. He claimed during a British TV interview that he would not have been so lenient with the prince. "We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action," Trump stated ominously about DHS under his administration, as per The New York Post.