The HSTF busted a 48-year-old Arizona woman after she was caught selling a pound of meth sourced from a Mexican supply source. (Image Credit: RDNE Stock Project/ Pexels)

An Arizona woman, Brandy Miller, has been sentenced to 140 months in federal prison after being charged with dr*g conspiracy and her involvement with a Mexican supply source that pushes dr*gs into the U.S. with the help of local courier networks.

Brandy Miller, 48, of Flagstaff, Arizona, was sentenced on May 13, 2026, in a federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for her involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. In addition to her over 11-year prison sentence without parole, Miller will also serve five years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Lesley A. Woods’ office, District of Nebraska, announced the sentence on Monday, May 18. According to the press release by the office, “Miler was charged based on her involvement with a Mexico source of supply of methamphetamine,” which supplies the Omaha and Council Bluffs areas in Iowa with the dr*g through local networks.

Miller was arrested after being caught red-handed in a 2024 operation run by the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF). On Aug. 30, 2024, HSTF officers placed a recorded controlled buy using an individual who asked Miller to meet with a courier.

Later, Miller met the individual and delivered 1 pound of methamphetamine to them in Omaha. The purchase was captured on camera, and law enforcement officers arrested Miller shortly after the buy. When police searched Miller’s phone, they found messages with the source and proof of earlier deliveries.

The same Mexico-based source has supplied meth to Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa, since atleast 2021, using rotating couriers. According to a February news release from Attorney Woods’ office, customers call the Mexican source directly, which then sends a local courier to complete the purchase and transaction.

On Feb. 13, 2026, prosecutors announced the sentencing of the main dr*g couriers working with the Mexican source. Jose Rodrigo Alejandro Muniz, 27, of Mexico City, Mexico, was sentenced to 108 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Alejandro Muniz was the main courier with the source starting June 2023. He was caught red-handed by law enforcement officials when he sold 1 pound of meth to a cooperating witness in the Omaha area. Investigators also uncovered phone messages proving that Alejandro Muniz was working under the Mexican source of supply.

A September 2023 search of his Council Bluffs apartment yielded 3.9 pounds of meth and $2,750 cash. Alejandro-Muniz later confessed to distributing at least 25 pounds of meth in the last six months. Investigation revealed that he sold most of the dr*gs in the Omaha area.

Meanwhile, Miller’s prosecution falls under the HSTF initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion, which involves several federal agencies and aims to dismantle transnational criminal organizations, trafficking rings, foreign gangs, and human smuggling rings operating not only in America but also abroad.