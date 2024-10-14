Ariana Grande Takes SNL by Storm with Perfect Impressions of Britney, Miley, and Other Female Artists

Ariana Grande, renowned for her extraordinary vocal range, astounded the crowd on Saturday Night Live with her live performance. Grande returned to host the popular sketch show after 2016, to promote her latest musical fantasy Wicked. “I just want to make one thing clear; I am just hosting. I’m not going to make this about me. I’m just going to have fun, take it easy, and keep it low-key," she said before launching into an epic monologue. Viewers lauded her spot-on imitations of Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus, and Gwen Stefani during her opening act.

Singer and songwriter Solána Imani Rowe, professionally known as SZA praised Grande on Instagram. She wrote: “I’d watch a whole movie of this. I guess that’s wicked? Lmao". "Who else is doing it like her?! Incredible talent," a viewer chimed on X. "Ariana's monologue was hilarious! She always knows how to mix humor with her charm. Love her energy!" another person shared. An X user agreed, "Her impressions are just so friggin spot on." Someone else exalted her performance, "Singing during the monologue is underrated!"

A netizen pointed out, "Her Gwen impression needs work.. the rest is spot on." "Best opening monologue this so far this season," another X user expressed. "Her UFC Celion Dion sketch was awesome," another one complimented.

According to Today, the original monologue song featured Grande's impressions in a 1-2-3 punch: a Stefani parody set to the song Don't Speak, a brief Cyrus riff, and a few Spears-inspired "Ooh baby babies." Later during the show the Into You singer impersonated Dion's latest 'Sunday Night Football' advertisements. With video of the boxers' brutal, bone-breaking bouts playing, Grande could be seen yelling, before breaking into a feisty parody of It's All Coming Back to Me Now.

As per Variety, the 7 Rings expressed gratitude for her performance. “Thank you so much,” said Grande. “I’m so happy to be back hosting. This year has been truly amazing. I got to play Glinda in the ‘Wicked’ movie. It’s awesome because I’m such a theater kid. And it’s every theater kid’s dream to be Glinda or Elphaba. Well, it’s every theater kid’s dream to lose their virginity. But their second dream is of course to be in ‘Wicked.'” She recalled, “The last time I hosted was in 2016, right on the verge of electing our first female president, so I guess the second time’s the charm.”

Grande started her monologue song by saying, “I’m not going to sing my favorite notes… I’m not going to do my impressions.” “I’m not gonna do a duet tonight,” she sang after imitating the leading female artists, “So please don’t bring out Stevie Nicks! And the last thing I’m gonna do is bring out some hot dancers to do some insanely high kicks!” Grande who plays Glinda in the much-awaited Wicked film in November, was joined by legendary singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks for the rest of the show.