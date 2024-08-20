Legendary Music Star Issues Warning to Taylor Swift as She Tops the Charts

Taylor Swift is on top of her game. She is a musical force, with numerous singles and sold-out tours. However, not everyone is delighted with her achievements. Don McLean, the great singer-songwriter known for the landmark song American Pie, has recently raised concerns about Swift. At 78, McLean has experienced the highs and lows of celebrity.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

He understands what it is like to be in the spotlight, and he is concerned for Swift's well-being. "She is a person who is an example of what talent and really hard work can accomplish," he said. McLean has nothing but affection for Swift. Swift's success story is impressive. She eclipsed McLean's record for the longest-running number-one single in the United States in 2021 with her 10-minute version of All Too Well, as per The Evening Standard.

McLean's American Pie maintained the record for nearly 50 years until Swift came along and set a new standard. Rather of being bitter, McLean was impressed. Swift even gave him flowers and a card reading, "Standing on the shoulders of giants." It was a classy move, which McLean appreciated. He sees Swift as a hardworking and really brilliant musician, as per The Mirror.

McLean shared his thoughts in an interview, saying, "Taylor Swift was a star for 15 years before she became a monster star, the size of the galaxy for God’s sake. She’s working all of the time and she does everything that she does better than everybody else, whether it’s a video or a performance or songwriting or records or whatever, she does it all, just way better than everybody else and it’s really interesting because all of those other acts are suddenly old-fashioned," McLean continued.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Terry Wyatt

But with all that success comes pressure. McLean knows that fame can be a double-edged sword. "The only thing is that she stays happy," he advised. He spoke about the importance of finding happiness beyond fame and fortune. "Showbusiness and Fame – as Elvis said ‘fame and fortune’ – and I’m very fortunate that I’ve had that. I know how to do that. I have a lot of interests and they sustain me. I don’t go around thinking ‘Man, why don’t I have this?’ or ‘Why don’t I have that?’ that is the quickest way to be unhappy I can think of."

McLean's comments are driven by his own experiences. He's worked in the music industry for decades and understands how it can tear people apart. He has witnessed talents grow and fall, and he wants Swift to be aware of the possible pitfalls. McLean has maintained a level head throughout his career, thanks in part to his non-musical hobbies. "So, you have to be happy with what you're doing. The record companies are the biggest thieves on the planet. That was their business stealing. You have to be very careful. Once again, look at Taylor Swift. Such a smart lady and so talented yet she didn’t realize the albums that she was making were not hers," he emphasized.