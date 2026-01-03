“Appreciate All of the Kind Words” — Tommy Lee Jones’ Family Breaks Silence After His Daughter’s Death at 34

Tommy Lee Jones’ family issued an official statement about the demise of his 34-year-old daughter, Victoria Jones, a day after her tragic passing.

Speaking to People Magazine on January 2, 2026, they said, “We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.”

As reported earlier, Victoria was found unresponsive inside her room at the San Francisco Fairmont Hotel on New Year’s Day. Authorities later pronounced her dead on the scene.

While her cause of death has not yet been revealed, reports suggest that the police are not suspecting foul play.

Michelle Heston, the press director of Fairmont San Francisco, also issued a statement addressing the situation. “We are deeply saddened by an incident that occurred at the hotel on January 1, 2026,” he said.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with the family and loved ones during this very difficult time,” Heston mentioned, adding, “The hotel team is actively cooperating and supporting police authorities within the framework of the ongoing investigation.”

Tommy Lee Jones shared daughter Victoria with ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley. The father-daughter duo worked together in Men in Black II, as well as The Three Burials of Meliquiades Estrada.

In an older interview, Jones praised his daughter’s acting abilities. “She’s a good actress, has her SAG card, speaks impeccable Spanish,” he said at the time. Victoria’s was last seen onscreen in 2014’s The Horseman, which was also directed by her father.

However, the actor once joked that he fired his daughter from The Three Burials of Meliquiades Estrada due to issues in her work ethic.

“She had to get up at 5 a.m. for her part. One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said, ‘Honey, this is work.’ But she wouldn’t budge. So I fired her,” he shared.

Prior to her death, Victoria Jones landed in multiple legal troubles. She was reportedly arrested twice in 2025, including once for possession of drugs.

In April 2025, she was arrested in California’s Napa County on three charges of misdemeanor, including obstructing a peace officer, possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription and being under the influence of a controlled substance without a valid prescription.

While she pleaded not guilty at the time, Victoria was arrested once again in June 2025 for domestic battery. She entered another not guilty plea following the arrest.