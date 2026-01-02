2026 New Year Giveaway
Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Victoria Found Dead in California Hotel on New Year’s Day

Published on: January 2, 2026 at 9:59 AM ET

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter has died at the age of 34.

Jashandeep Singh
Written By Jashandeep Singh
News Writer
Barsha Roy
Edited By Barsha Roy
News Writer
Tommy Lee Jones' daughter passes away
Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter Victoria has tragically passed away (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

Tommy Lee Jones is going through a tough time personally, as his daughter, Victoria Jones, has passed away at the age of 34. The former child actress was found dead at a hotel in California on January 1, 2026.

Around 3 AM on New Year’s Day, the San Francisco Fire Department received an emergency call from the Fairmont Hotel. A guest had reportedly reached out to the hotel staff regarding Victoria’s death.

As paramedics reached the hotel, they saw the actress lying motionless on the 14th floor of the hotel. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

However, the cause of death has not been revealed yet. The SFFD referred the case to the San Francisco Police Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office. The matter is still being investigated, and it is not yet clear why Victoria was at the hotel.

A spokesperson for the SFFD confirmed the death with a statement that read, “Our units responded to the scene, performed an assessment, and declared one person deceased.”

Tommy Lee Jones has not yet publicly addressed the tragedy. Victoria was his second child from his second marriage to Kimberlea Cloughley. According to IMDb, she was born on April 21, 1987, in North Carolina.

The father and daughter’s relationship extended to movies, as they worked together in the 2002 action comedy Men in Black II. The two later collaborated for the 2005 film The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, in which Tommy played the lead, Pete Perkins, and his daughter played an immigrant girl.

Victoria was later seen in a brief role in the film Sorry, Haters, and in the show One Tree Hill. Her last acting credit was the 2014 Western drama movie The Homesman. Ever since, she stayed away from the big screen but accompanied her father to public events.

An earlier interview of Tommy is now going viral online, in which he talked about temporarily firing Victoria from The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.

The actor said in an interview with The New Yorker in 2006, “She had to get up at 5 a.m. for her part. One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said, ‘Honey, this is work.’ But she wouldn’t budge. So I fired her. Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time.”

On the professional front, Tommy was most recently seen in the 2023 films Finestkind and The Burial. The Academy Award-winning actor will next star in an action thriller film titled The Razor’s Edge alongside James Franco. Some of his other notable credits include The Fugitive, Coal Miner’s Daughter, and No Country for Old Men.

