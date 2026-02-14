AOC Takes Fiery Jab at Trump Over His Criticism of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) recently slammed President Donald Trump over his criticism of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

For context, the President took to his Truth Social account following Bad Bunny’s headlining performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!. It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” wrote Trump.

The President wrote that “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying,” seemingly directed at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance, which was delivered predominantly in Spanish.

He also said that “the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

U.S. President Donald Trump posted this on Truth Social, reacting to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show: pic.twitter.com/M7k91uVfBZ — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) February 9, 2026



Trump continued his criticism in the aforementioned post, labelling the Puerto Rican rapper‘s performance as a “‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!”

He further added, “There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

When a reporter later cited Trump’s remarks and asked Ocasio-Cortez for her response, she replied, “I barely know what Trump is saying half the time, so… I feel him.”

🚨 BREAKING: In response to Trump saying he couldn’t understand Bad Bunny’s halftime show because it was in Spanish, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired back: “I barely know what Trump is saying half the time, so… I feel him.” Lmao 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/y4o5WYtzlk — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 11, 2026

Her comments sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with many supporting the Congresswoman’s remarks.

“Fair point tbh. Half the country needs subtitles when Trump talks anyway” one user wrote, with another one writing, “I don’t understand Spanish and I enjoyed every minute of it !!!!”

“It’s time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and resign the presidency. He just got destroyed by AOC.” another user said.

“This is hilarious! The relatable struggle of trying to understand what Trump says,” a third user commented.

Even before the 2026 Super Bowl, the 79-year-old voiced his disapproval of both Bad Buddy and the band Green Day performing at the event in an interview with The New York Post.

“I’m anti-them,” he said, adding, “I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

Citing another reason for not attending the show, the 79-year-old added, “It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me. I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”