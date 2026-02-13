Bride Streams Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Show at Wedding — TikTok Blows Up

When Mia McClain realized her wedding fell on Super Bowl Sunday, she had two choices: panic or lean in. She chose the second — and months later, her reception turned into an unofficial watch party for Bad Bunny’s halftime show.

McClain first went viral last fall after revealing she had “accidentally” booked her big day on Super Bowl Sunday. Friends and strangers online questioned the timing. Some suggested she cancel. Others said she should just stream the halftime show and keep the party moving. According to People, she kept the date.

Then the NFL announced that Bad Bunny would headline the halftime show. That changed the mood completely.

Mia McClain’s February 8 wedding, honoring her fiancé’s late grandmother, faces chaos as it coincides with Super Bowl Sunday and Bad Bunny’s halftime show, prompting viral debates on whether to stream the performance at the reception. pic.twitter.com/LI9VqH88w8 — unumihai Media (@unumihaimedia) October 16, 2025

On Sunday night, during the reception, McClain and her husband projected the halftime performance onto a large screen. Instead of guests crowding around phones, they crowded the dance floor.

She later posted the moment to TikTok, writing, “Six months ago I went viral for accidentally having a Super Bowl Sunday wedding, and y’all gave me all sorts of suggestions — from canceling to streaming the halftime show ourselves. Turns out everything happens for a reason. <3”

The clip quickly racked up more than 2 million views. “I was so excited. ‘Titi Me Preguntó’ is obviously such a good song to get everyone to the dance floor, so as soon as the screen lit up with the halftime show and the music started, everyone ran to the floor,” McClain said.

The wedding had a strong Venezuelan presence, she explained, which made one moment hit harder. “This was a Venezuelan wedding, so you can imagine the energy in the room when Bad Bunny shouted out Venezuela. And obviously the wedding happening during the show surprised us the most! It was total inception. We freaked out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Matehu (@barbaramatehu)

The halftime performance itself included a surprise on-screen wedding, which mirrored what was happening in the reception hall. Guests screamed. The bride and groom stared at the screen in disbelief.

“There was no way we could’ve ever predicted that, and our faces show it,” she said. “Our guests also went insane when they realized what was happening onscreen.”

Pulling it off was not simple. “We couldn’t be happier with how it turned out,” McClain said. “The logistics were a challenge, so we really debated whether or not we could make it happen — weddings are on a minute-by-minute timeline, and halftime starts anytime between 8 and 8:30 p.m., not to mention the cost of hiring someone to tackle something so unconventional.”

They decided it was worth it. “But it was the perfect, most ‘us’ thing we could’ve done, and it literally felt like we had Bad Bunny performing at our wedding,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Patino (@andrewpatino_)

Online reactions ranged from jokes to applause. One commenter wrote, “Now this is how you pivot & make the best of it.” Another teased, “As an event planner nobody will remember the food, the flowers, etc…but they will sure as hell remember this! Awesome!” Someone else joked, “I cant believe u got Benito to perform at your wedding I’m so jealous”

For McClain and her husband, the viral fame is still sinking in. “My husband and I feel like the coolest kids in the world right now,” she said. “And Bad Bunny, we love you!”

What began as a scheduling headache turned into a packed dance floor, a giant projection screen, and a reception that paused for kickoff — then pressed play at exactly the right moment.