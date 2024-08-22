AOC Brutally Trolled by Netizens for Cringe ‘Fake Accent’ During 'Very Painful Speech' at DNC

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, popularly known as AOC, is facing a wave of criticism and mockery after being accused of adopting a ‘fake accent’ during her speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The congresswoman delivered a passionate address on Monday night, but it wasn’t her words that caught the most attention– it was her voice. During her speech, she remarked, “Chicago, we have to help her win. Because we know that Donald Trump would sell this country for a dollar if it meant lining his own pockets and greasing the palms of his Wall Street friends."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez developed a new phony accent in the middle of delivering her very painful speech.



As AOC took the stage to a chorus of cheers and applause, she launched into a feisty critique of former President Trump, targeting his policies. She exclaimed, “I, for one, am tired of hearing about how a two-bit union buster thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to lift working people from under the boots of greed, trampling on our way of life,” as reported by The Sun. However, it wasn’t long before social media erupted with comments about the apparent shift in her accent.

One user wrote, “The look on Jesse Jackson’s face as AOC debuts her new southern Baptist preacher accent is priceless.” In agreement, another added, “AOC speech was cringe. The fake accent was way too much for me. Back snapped. I called it. DNC is cringe as all get out.” Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, “I’m starting to think AOC yelling in her new southern accent was the highlight.”

One X user quipped, “Lmao AOC what kind of accent is this.” Another slammed AOC and tweeted, “@AOC with her SOUA (Sudden Onset Urban Accent). She's not even from NYC. She's from WESCHESTER.” As per Fox News, this isn’t the first time AOC has been accused of using a phony accent.

Back in 2019, she faced similar criticism after a speech at Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network convention, where she was accused of adopting a Southern accent while addressing a majority-black audience. During the speech, she exclaimed, "When Donald Trump tapped into this idea of Make America Great Again, there was times of economic opportunity…Wages rose until the 1970s…I'm proud to be a bartender. Ain't nothing wrong with that…”

The congresswoman further added, “There's nothing wrong with working retail, folding clothes for other people to buy. There is nothing wrong with preparing the food that your neighbors will eat. There is nothing wrong with driving the buses that take your family to work. There is nothing wrong with being a working person in the United States of America and there is everything dignified about it."

At the time, she defended herself, explaining, “Folks talking about my voice can step right off…Any kid who grew up in a distinct linguistic culture & had to learn to navigate class enviros at school/work knows what’s up. My Spanish is the same way.”

In another tweet, she added, “As much as the right wants to distort & deflect, I am from the Bronx. I act & talk like it, *especially* when I’m fired up and especially when I’m home…It is so hurtful to see how every aspect of my life is weaponized against me, yet somehow asserted as false at the same time.”