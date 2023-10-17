In a recent episode of The Voice, coaches Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan engaged in a humorous yet intense struggle over a brilliant contestant, which resulted in some light-hearted banter and memorable moments on the show. The audience was treated to a lovely exchange of words and a bit of humor as the two music titans competed for the attention of 33-year-old participant Brailey Lenderman, as reported by The Sun.

Image Source: Youtube | The Voice

Also Read: Gwen Stefani Struggles on ‘The Voice’ Without Blake as Contestants Choose Other Teams

Lenderman, a talented singer from Nashville, Tennessee, grabbed the stage and performed a heartfelt version of Sheryl Crow's If It Makes You Happy. Both Stefani and Horan turned their chairs in response to her tremendous performance. This sparked a competition between the two renowned artists for her talent, resulting in an exciting and entertaining competition.

With her abundance of expertise as a musician and coach on The Voice, Stefani was quick to make her pitch to Lenderman. She remarked on the "texture" and "character" of Brailey's voice, emphasizing the characteristics that set her distinct. She lost little time in attempting to persuade Brailey to join her side.

Image Source: Youtube | The Voice

Former One Direction member Horan brought a fresh perspective to the table. Instead of simply complimenting Lenderman, he immediately brought out some flaws in her performance. Horan's commitment to assisting his contestants' artistic development was clear as he engaged in a friendly rivalry for Lenderman's talents.

Also Read: Gwen Stefani's Surprise Triumph Over Reba McEntire for Country Sensation Jacquie Roar

As the two coaches engaged in some lighthearted banter, the battle for Lenderman's allegiance took an entertaining turn. When Horan tried to encourage Lenderman to join his side, he jokingly waved his hand in the face of Stefani, imploring her to "Stop, Gwen. Stop!" Stefani, who is known for her warm and honest demeanor, couldn't pass up the opportunity to mock Horan's Irish accent. She described it as "distracting" and even mocked the way he uttered "love."

Also Read: Gwen Stefani Has The Sweetest Reaction To Niall Horan's Hilarious Blake Shelton Impression

Niall, never one to back down, brought some lightness to the situation by saying he was "still starstruck by Stefani." This remark suggested that Lenderman might be distracted by the superstar power on The Voice stage. Stefani ended their humorous exchange with a giggle, calling Horan "stupid" for his remark. Despite the lighthearted banter, it was evident that both artists were truly enthusiastic about mentoring Lenderman.

Lenderman had to make a difficult decision in the end. She had two outstanding coaches competing for her abilities, each with their own coaching technique and perspective. Lenderman made her decision after great contemplation, choosing to join Team Niall.

This season of The Voice brings with it some changes, notably the absence of Stefani's husband, Blake Shelton. Shelton had been a prominent presence on the show for several seasons as a long-standing coach. In her husband's absence, Stefani has taken on the job of advising and mentoring participants, as well as playfully mocking Horan, reports Entertainment Tonight.

More from Inquisitr

When 'Young Fan' Kylie Jenner Got to Sing With Gwen Stefani on Stage at a Concert

Critics of Gwen Stefani’s New Video Have Called the 53-Year-Old Singer a “Kardashian Clone”