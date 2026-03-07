Anti-Iran Protestor Violently Assaulted at NYC Vigil for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

A New York City man was violently assaulted after ripping down a picture at a Manhattan vigil for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday.

Roughly two dozen people attended a demonstration at Washington Square Park late Friday afternoon. Another group, some of whom were reportedly of Iranian descent, chanted “USA” and “death to the terrorist” as tension began building.

As New York Police Department officers tried to keep the event peaceful, Remi Even-Esh made his move and grabbed a sign. Pro-Iran attendees immediately began beating on Even-Esh before NYPD officers intervened and put him in handcuffs.

“He’s a terrorist who’s killed American soldiers, and I think it was insane that I was right there and there was a vigil, so I just took the sign down,” Even-Esh told the New York Post. “I felt that was the right thing to do. … I feel like someone should show up for the Iranian people.”

NOW: “Take this down!” A MASSIVE fight and arrests at the VIGIL for Ayatollah Khamenei Iran Supreme Leader at NYC Park as group is confronted repeatedly. Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 @FreedomNTV [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/sEjrbm2o0B — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 6, 2026

The Post reported that NYPD officers took other protesters into custody. Footage from the vigil began circulating around 5 p.m. ET Friday afternoon. As of publication, it remained unclear whether Even-Esh was still in custody.

An Iranian woman who spoke with the Post criticized the pro-Iran movement, arguing that those mourning Khamenei’s death didn’t understand the gravity of the situation. Khamenei was among the senior Iranian leaders who died during the United States and Israel’s joint military strikes on Feb. 28.

“These are mad dogs,” she said of the Iran regime. “These mad dogs that cannot be released in the world. We like the fact that [President Donald Trump] is actually helping Iranians to eliminate these people. We appreciated it. It is respectful that this is happening.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is among the high-profile politicians who have condemned the recent attacks on Iran. Mamdani, who previously called the strikes an “illegal war of aggression,” had not commented on Friday’s protest as of publication.

“Kill another soldier now!” NYC (March 6) — Leftist terrorism supporters chanted for American soldiers to be killed by Iran at a memorial for “supreme leader” Ali Khamenei. pic.twitter.com/3XRnK0qBFx — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 7, 2026

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib also headline the more prominent Democrats who have been critical of Trump following the missile strikes. Tlaib called Israel “genocidal” in multiple widely criticized X posts last week.

Florida Rep. Randy Fine posted an X poll last Sunday asking his followers if they supported a potential deportation of Omar, whom he called “American-Hating.” Over 27,000 people participated in the poll, with nearly 78% voting “yes.” Omar was born in Somalia but has been a U.S. citizen since 2000.

According to Al Jazeera, nearly 1,300 people have been killed in the attacks.

“‘Areas and groups of people’ in Iran are ‘under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday morning.