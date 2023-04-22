Take a Peek Inside Anthony Edwards' Stunning Beach House Up for Sale for $6.5 Million

Actor Anthony Edwards has put his oceanfront home in Dana Point, California, on the market for $6.5 million. The home was built by the Doheny family, after whom Dana Point's Doheny State Beach is named, making it one of the original properties.

As mentioned by Realtor.com, the Doheny family began developing real estate in the area, including Edwards’ beachside home, and this particular house is one of their reserved beach houses. The classic Spanish-Colonial Revival architecture, similar to the houses in Beverly Hills, was used as the original model for Dana Point beach houses.

The property was purchased by Edwards in 1998 for $1.5 million and he has done a remarkable job of restoring and updating it.

Nestled within the Capistrano Beach community, the Spanish-colonial revival boasts 2,166 square feet of exquisite living space comprising five bedrooms and five bathrooms, adorned with charming courtyards, decks, verandas, and balconies.

Unassuming from the street, the interior is truly remarkable, with high and vaulted ceilings, arched windows and French doors, and terra-cotta tile roofing. The original brick walls are also exposed, giving the home a unique character.

The detailed tilework in the kitchen and bathrooms is notable and adds to the home’s charm.

The listing agent, Justin Alexander of Compass, states that “an original Doheny, this quintessential Southern California beach house is a once-in-a-lifetime offering, due to both its historical significance and expansive 10,000-square-foot private lot on the sand.” The home’s history dates back to the 19th century when the Doheny family entered into the development of Dana Point.

The property’s expansive 10,000-square-foot private lot on the sand and its location in the Capistrano Beach community make it a prime location for anyone who wants to experience Southern California beach living at its finest.

Anthony Edwards is a renowned American actor who has earned acclaim for his performances on stage, television, and film. In addition to his much-loved performance in "ER," where he portrayed Dr. Mark Greene from 1994 to 2002, Edwards has also appeared in several other notable film and television productions throughout his career. He played the role of Goose in the original 1986 film "Top Gun," which became a classic in the action genre. He has also starred in films like "The Client," "Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise," and "Zero Hour!" among others.

More recently, Edwards has continued to showcase his acting prowess with roles in several highly acclaimed TV shows. He played the character of Mars Harper in the political thriller "Designated Survivor" which aired from 2016 to 2019. He also appeared in the limited series "Inventing Anna" in 2022, which tells the story of a high-profile scam artist. Additionally, Edwards starred in the limited series "WeCrashed" in 2022, based on the rise and fall of the WeWork company.