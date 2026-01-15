Another ICE Shooting Shakes Minneapolis — Man Shot in the Leg Before Being Detained

It’s only been a week since ICE agent Jonathan Ross fatally shot Renee Good, and again, Minneapolis has witnessed a shooting involving protesters on Wednesday. While not much is known about the shooting, the City of Minneapolis confirmed the incident on social media.

Taking to X, the official page of the city posted, “We are aware of reports of a shooting involving federal law enforcement in North Minneapolis. We are working to confirm additional details.”

According to details released by the Department of Homeland Security, a Venezuelan national was shot in the leg. The person was then taken into custody and eventually taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear fatal.

DHS said on social media, as reported by NBC News, “The officer had been conducting a targeted traffic stop at 6:50 p.m. local time when the man left in a vehicle, which crashed into a parked car, and then ran away. As the officer pursued the man, who the department said was in the country illegally, he assaulted the officer.”

This evening, one adult male was shot by federal immigration enforcement agents in the 600 block of 24th Avenue North. He was transferred to a local hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. We understand there is anger. We ask the public to remain calm. https://t.co/dTHsb8faqV — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) January 15, 2026

The DHS statement added that while this was going on, two people came out of an apartment and started attacking the officer with a snow shovel and a broom handle. The man with whom the officer was initially struggling also got loose and reportedly started to attack the officer along with the other two people.

The department then proceeded to justify the actions of the officer, and posted on X, “As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broomstick. Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a shot to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg.” The officer also had to be hospitalized along with the man who was shot, and both of them are expected to live.

Witnesses at the protest site said that ICE agents went into the house of a family with a pregnant woman and allegedly shot her husband. On a livestream that showed what was happening at the scene, one unnamed woman said, “They went to a pregnant lady and her husband and her kids and they shot the husband. They went inside their home, they went inside their house, that’s all I know.” There were also other witnesses who agreed to the statement made by this woman.

This despicably misleading headline is exactly why the American people have completely lost faith in the mainstream media. This journalist knows the facts, was given the truth, and adamantly REFUSES to report it. Here are the facts: At 6:50 PM CT, federal law enforcement… https://t.co/k9zXzmE1CY — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 15, 2026

As the situation continues to escalate in Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz urged the citizens to record these atrocities committed by the ICE agents. Walz said, “You have an absolute right to peacefully film ICE agents as they conduct these activities. Help us create a database of atrocities against Minnesotans, not just to establish a record for posterity, but to bank evidence for future prosecution.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also addressed the situation, saying, “I’ve seen conduct from ICE that is disgusting and is intolerable. If it were your city, it would be unacceptable there, too.” However, he emphasized on the importance of the protestors not taking the bait and remaining calm.

Explaining the same, Frey said, “And for anyone that is taking the bait tonight: Stop. That is not helpful. Go home. We cannot counter Donald Trump’s chaos with our own brand of chaos.” While the Minnesota Mayor has clearly urged the citizens to protest peacefully and not get violent, ICE agents continue their violent acts with complete support from the government.