Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Issues Stark Warning for ICE Agent Who Fatally Shot Renee Nicole Good — “This Case Is Not Going To Be Over”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison recently appeared on MS Now’s Morning Joe program and assured that ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who fatally shot 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good in Minnesota, could still face criminal charges.

Ellison’s comments come amid delays in the investigation and ongoing resistance from federal agencies. However, according to The Mirror U.S., in the interview, he confirmed the case was still active.

The AG emphasized that in Minnesota, there is no statute of limitations for murder. This means charges can be filed at any time if evidence allows.

A clip of Ellison discussing the case on Morning Joe was shared widely on X and garnered over 100,000 views, at the time of writing.

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison: “There is no statute of limitations on murder. So this case is not going to be over even if they try to block a high quality investigation.” pic.twitter.com/wvPVsqSA50 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2026



“There is no statute of limitations on murder. This case is not going to be over even if they try to block a high-quality investigation,” Ellison said in the clip. He also noted that the victim’s family now has civil rights representation.

The AG described the situation as “unprecedented,” and said, “So there’s a lot of things happening and there’s no reason to believe that we’re not doing everything we can.”

Ellison’s comments come on the back of the events of January 7, 2026, when Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

Multiple footages showed Renee and her wife, Rebecca, having an encounter with an ICE agent. The victim was inside her car when she was approached by the officials, while her wife continued to film them from outside.

Renee refused to comply when the agent asked her to step out of the car and attempted to drive away from the scene. She made a reverse with her Honda SUV before driving the vehicle few steps forward towards Ross.

In response to the movement, the ICE agent brought out his handgun and fired three shots which went through the windshield and left Renee dead with a fatal gunshot wound.

Minnesota and Illinois have each filed lawsuits to halt ICE operations in their states. Meanwhile, massive protests have erupted on the streets, demanding justice and standing up against ICE.

The Trump administration has continued to claim that the agent acted in “self-defense.” The President himself alleged that Ross was injured after Renee “rammed” her car into him and was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Keith Ellison expressed frustration with federal officials who publicly declared the ICE agent innocent while restricting state investigators’ access to evidence.

He said, “I will do everything in my power to pursue the truth and ensure accountability and transparency.”

Renee Good deserves justice, and my office will not look away. As Attorney General, I will do everything in my power to pursue the truth and ensure accountability and transparency. pic.twitter.com/c81m8Ee7CS — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 8, 2026

Ellison also called out the DHS department, which allegedly released chunks of clips from the tragic incident, which only worked in their favor. He called this selective release of information “nothing close to the professionalism we’re used to,” reinforcing his view that federal resistance is delaying the investigation.

Public opinion has also mostly remained against ICE. An Economist/YouGov poll found a majority of Americans believe the killing was unjustified, and more than half support criminal charges against the agent.