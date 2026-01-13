Democratic Rep. Calls to Abolish ICE, Proposes Bill Ending Qualified Immunity for ICE Agents

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley has unveiled a bill to end qualified immunity for ICE agents. She wants to hold them accountable on behalf of all affected American communities. This comes after Renee Nicole Good was shot dead in Minneapolis by an ICE agent who claimed to have been hit by her car.

Kristi Noem labelled Good’s action as part of “domestic terrorism.” Republicans started a smear campaign against Good, even when everyone saw the viral videos. The ICE agent who shot her was still standing after bumping into the vehicle and was firing shots at Good. They also delayed Good’s medical care. Meanwhile, the ICE agent was granted qualified immunity after claiming self-defense.

Pressley spoke against the immunity from lawsuits given to ICE agents. She said the bill is for Renee Good as well as people like Keith Porter, who was killed by ICE in LA, and Nenko Stanev Gantchev, who died in custody. Pressley emphasized holding ICE agents accountable under the law when they break it instead of qualifying for immunity.

In another interview with MS NOW, she said that Congress must end the funding of terror through ICE. She called their actions “unconstitutional, unlawful and rogue.” According to her, ICE agents are responsible for terrorizing communities instead of enhancing safety. She mentioned shooting an unarmed citizen was horrific and unacceptable.

That is why she’s calling to abolish ICE. She didn’t just condemn the ICE immigrant hunt but the conditions at the detention centers. Pressley also filed a subpoena for the shooting to be investigated, but it was voted no by the committee. She added in her interview that this horror does not discriminate and will come for everyone, and thus must be stopped.

Pressley warned both white women and Black women against ICE agents, saying it can happen to anyone. She called out ICE for mistreating pregnant women and kids in the detention centers. Pressley also branded Donald Trump as a dictator taking action in the name of public safety, yet emphasized that no one feels safe.

The congresswoman stated she will continue to demand an investigation into what happened to Renee Good.