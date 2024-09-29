Anna Nicole Smith Once Confessed First Husband 'Used to Beat Me' and Never Allowed Her to Step Out

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of domestic violence that some readers may find distressing.

Anna Nicole Smith had a turbulent first marriage before she got hitched to the 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall. In an interview with Swedish journalist Stina Dabrowski back in 1994, the model revealed what made her have a baby and why she left her first husband. The Playboy cover girl alleged that her ex-husband, Billy Wayne Smith, was jealous and abusive in nature.

The model and socialite revealed that she got married at 17 as she thought she was in love. However, things turned upside down during her marriage and she had to leave him with her six-month-old son, Daniel. When Anna was asked what went wrong she said, "He used to beat me." The shocked interviewer progressed, "Why did he beat you?" to which she said, "Oh gosh! He was so jealous of me and I couldn't even go to the store by myself."

Then, Smith proceeded to reveal the reason why she got pregnant with her son Daniel. "We were living in this house and I couldn't go anywhere. Nowhere! I was just locked in that house when he would go to work, you know, from 5 to 11. And I had to stay in that house," the entertainer explained. "I couldn't go out anywhere, I couldn't go out with friends, I couldn't go to the store, and I thought to myself, 'I am so lonely.' And I thought well, 'If I have a baby I'll never be lonely again."

Disclosing how she got pregnant, Smith giggled and said that the contraception pills were flushed down the toilet once she made up her mind. The young mom then moved out of the house after Billy allegedly turned abusive to their child as well. So to earn some bread for both of them, she separated from him in 1987 and the two got divorced in 1993.

Interestingly, the pair only dated for 11 months before getting married on April 4, 1985. According to the Daily Mail, the socialite revealed why she fell for him. "He drove me crazy. I chased him and chased him the way young girls do until I finally got him and married him. By then, of course, I wasn't interested." Her mom also shared, "He was a sweet young man, very timid and shy. It made her mad because he didn't pay attention to her."

Billy was only 16 years old when he got married to his teen love. However, his increasingly possessive nature left Smith incarcerated in her own house. Not only this, she confessed that the physical abuse increased over the years and didn't stop when she became a mother. After moving out, she went on to follow her passion for fashion. She became the new face in the entertainment industry who would replicate the iconic moments of Marilyn Monroe, with her blonde hair and eye-catching smile.

