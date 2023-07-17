‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Thrilled as Meri Brown Finally Ends Her Turbulent Marriage: “Enough Is Enough”

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is finally moving on from her tumultuous marriage with Kody Brown. A lengthy trailer for Season 18 of the famous reality show has been released which showcases almost all of Kody's wives leaving him. Fans are eager to see Meri finally move forward as an independent person when she finally gives up hope that her marriage can be saved in the Sister Wives season 18 trailer.

Kody and Meri got married in 1990 and called it quits after 32 years of being together. The marriage of Meri and Kody Brown has experienced difficulties for a long time. Because of how tumultuous their relationship was, Sister Wives viewers began to wonder if they had broken up years ago. Meri yet appeared to be hopeful about a resolution. In one of the segments of the trailer, she can be seen telling Kody that she still has "hope" with regard to their marriage.

The show premiered in 2010, and it followed Kody Brown as he married Robyn, his fourth wife, to join Meri, Janelle, whom he had married in 1993, and Christine, whom he had married in 1994, but only Meri's marriage was formally recognized by the law, per Daily Mail. Robyn is now Kody's lone remaining wife after the rest of them have ended their relationship with Kody.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Sister Wives season 18 will focus on Meri's journey of moving forward in her life after the end of her marriage. It has been seen on the show that this decision has taken a lot of time and emotional strain to reach a place where Meri had finally taken this step. Meri sits down with Robyn and Kody in the dramatic season 18 teaser and lets them know she'll be leaving. She can be seen talking to Robyn and Kody in the later segment of the video, informing them, "I'm just here to let you know that I'm not going to be around, it's not what I want."

The declaration undoubtedly affected Robyn, but Kody Brown appeared unfazed by the conversation. In a confessional interview, Robyn regrets the shifting family relations. She says while visibly emotional, “I wanted to sit on a porch with my sister wives, with our kids and our grandkids."

Fans of Sister Wives, regardless of Robyn's views, are happy for Meri. @Heather-vc6nh wrote in the comment section, "I'm glad Janelle and Mary finally said enough is enough. They deserve to be happy, and so does Christine in all of their new journeys in life."

The trailer didn't say where Meri was going, but she left her rental home in the spring and changed her company address to her little bed and breakfast in Parowan, Utah. A prior season of Sister Wives detailed the purchasing of the inn.

