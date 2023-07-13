Zendaya Gets Trolled Over Her ‘Basic’ Looks While Being Compared With an Unknown Swedish Woman

Netizens have recently taken to their social media to critique Hollywood star Zendaya's looks. Many have been comparing her appearance with strangers and calling her out as "unattractive."

The Emmy Award winner has earned many accolades for her acting career in Hollywood. She has also graced the cover of the most coveted fashion magazine, Vogue on several occasions. However, a Twitter user with the handle, @CaudilloXIV recently posted a collage showcasing the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress' sans-makeup look from a movie scene alongside that of an unknown Swedish blonde girl on public transport. The user captioned the picture, "Vogue model / Swedish girl at the metro," reports Marca.

Also Read: Tom Holland's Driver Nearly Takes Off With Zendaya, Leaving Spiderman Totally Flummoxed

Vogue model / Swedish girl at the metro pic.twitter.com/OIn3v2rl0k — Joseph 🕊️ (@CaudilloXIV) July 7, 2023

Fans immediately started to draw comparisons between the two. Twitter user, @anabelafay tweeted, "Zendaya is overrated."

Zendaya is overrated — Annabella (@anabelafay) July 9, 2023

Another user, @FRichbard wrote, "30 pounds of makeup and 4 hours of editing," referring to celebrity photoshoots for fashion magazines.

Also Read: Tom Holland Says He Is ‘Lucky’ to Have Zendaya in His Life as They’ve Similar Experiences With Fame

30 pounds of makeup and 4 hours of editing — CertifiedKabiru📌🥶 (@FRichbard) July 9, 2023

Many of the fans, however, supported the Dune actress. One user, @Pokket said, "Both are beautiful. Stop pitting women against each other." @demonssdaddy tweeted, "How about men stop comparing women to decide who they deem more beautiful. JFC- They’re both beautiful."

Also Read: Tom Holland Reveals How He Won Zendaya's Heart With Handyman Skills at the Start of Their Romance

Both are beautiful.



Stop pitting women against each other. — Hillary Nicole (@Pokket) July 9, 2023

How about men stop comparing women to decide who they deem more beautiful. JFC- They’re both beautiful. — 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐚 ⛓ (@DEMONESSDADDY) July 9, 2023

According to People, Zendaya has graced the cover of Vogue twice. The 26-year-old actress was featured on the cover of Vogue Italia's June issue in 2022. She had proudly shared the images from the photo shoot on Instagram with the caption, "Such a dream shooting this cover, thank you so much @vogueitalia for having me."

Her beau, Tom Holland had taken the opportunity to congratulate her by posting three heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Her Euphoria co-stars also appreciated her achievement. Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi Howard on the hit HBO show, wrote, "Incredible." Storm Reid said, "Wow wowowow," and Hunter Schafer simply said, "Wow."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

In the cover story interview, Zendaya expressed gratitude that her fans had witnessed her incredible journey. She said, "They're really understanding that I'm human, even the hardcore ones, and they want me to be happy and I genuinely feel that from them. They're really respectful of my boundaries and the things that I choose to keep a little bit more private and keep for myself." She continued on the similarities she shares with her fans, "Many of us being around the same age, have similar outlooks on life, similar thoughts or even just hopes and wishes for the future, whether it be for my career or the world."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Cindy Ord

Holland and Zendaya have always maintained a strict veil of secrecy surrounding the details of their relationship. Speaking to GQ in November 2021, Holland revealed, "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world. This isn't my story. It's our story. And we'll talk about what it is when we're ready to talk about it together."

Holland recently shared more about his equation with Zendaya in an exclusive with The Hollywood Reporter. "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers," he said. Appreciating Zendaya's career the Cherry actor said, "She's very naturally talented, a real athlete, so she picked it up really quickly."

More from Inquisitr

Tom Holland and Zendaya Adorably Sing Beyonce’s ‘Love on Top’ to Each Other During Renaissance Concert

When Zendaya Was Called Out Over Rudely Gazing at Blake Lively and Emily Blunt at a Fashion Show