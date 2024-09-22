Anna Nicole Smith Had a Weird Ritual of Medicating Herself to 'Connect With Late Son in Her Final Days'

Anna Nicole Smith had a unique way to spend her final days. Her former bodyguard revealed how the Playboy magazine model turned-actor used to medicate herself to sleep. However, the reason behind it had more emotional chords at play. Smith would practice it to connect to her long-lost late son as she felt her final days were nearing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

According to Mirror, the 90s fashion diva had passed away due to the high dosage of varying prescribed drugs. Her former bodyguard Big Moe who was in service related to the actor for four years was the one who discovered Smith's body in a hotel room, back in 2007. The news of her death sent a wave of shock across Hollywood. Moe had confessed that he would often wonder if a forced insistence on rehabilitation by him could have saved her life. The paramedic-turned-bodyguard couldn't believe his eyes when he first came to know that the Naked Gun 33 1/3 was no more. Revealing her sleeping schedule, Moe shared, "The night before I had a discussion with her and she said: 'The only time I get to see Daniel is when I'm sleeping.'"

Anna Nicole Smith married her 89-year-old husband in 1994, who would die the next year pic.twitter.com/wy1aFEUPSy — Creepy.org (@creepydotorg) May 22, 2023

Grieving her death and struggling to come to terms with it he disclosed, "And I don't say that to say she took her life, because I don't believe that is what happened. I believe it was an accidental overdose. What I am saying is that she felt more comfort (sleeping) like we do when you're depressed." Adding on he said, "What's the first thing you wanna do? Or if you're not feeling bad, you wanna lay down and go to sleep and try to sleep it off. Everyone does this, it's human nature. The first thing was that she loved Daniel so much. She didn't die of an overdose or being on drugs. She died of a broken heart. Right? He was here just as long as she could be."

Her story is very tragic.



Marries at 17, births son at 18. Gets divorced and remarries 89-yr-old billionaire at 26. Billionaire dies shortly after and leaves nothing for her in his will. Her son dies of drug overdose at 20. She dies of the same cause 6 months later at 39. — Big Seun the Nephalist (@M_SeunAjayi) November 18, 2022

Speaking to Pol and Patrik of the American reality television show, Gown And Out In Beverly Hills Moe also quashed the claims that the actor was a drug addict. Moe added, "Yes she takes Xanax and pain pills. Being in the profession that I am, people sometimes rely on stuff like that. I remember her having a bunch of pills in the room," justifying that Smith had no narcotics issues her whole life. The iconic actor's son, Daniel Smith passed away at the young age of 20 according to The Guardian.

remembering anna nicole smith who passed away on this day in 2007 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/reG7XBtGj4 — бен (@poshdelrey) February 8, 2021

The death of Daniel was reported to be a result of a toxic combination of drugs according to Dr. Cyril Wecht. However, he wasn't known for his drug addiction neither showed any such signs while he was alive. Dr. Lee Hern, lab director for the Miami-Dade County medical examiner office revealed, "It's not common for people in recreational use to take large quantities all at once," according to the Daily Mail.