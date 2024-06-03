Angelina Jolie’s and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Got ‘Her Own Lawyer’ to Change Her Last Name

Amid Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's ongoing legal battle, there's been quite a shake-up at Angelina's home. Their daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, has decided to remove "Pitt" from her name. Just after turning 18 on May 27, she filed a petition for the name change in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Now, it’s come to light that Shiloh didn't rely on her parents for this legal move; she hired her lawyer to handle the process. As reported by Harper's Bazaar, the source said, “Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself."

The source indicated that Shiloh's decision to take legal action was partly influenced by Angelina's claims that Brad had a history of abuse. Shiloh, the third oldest of Angelina and Brad's six kids and the oldest of their three biological children, has taken a significant step. She has siblings Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and twins Knox and Vivienne. According to E! News, this isn't the first time a sibling has done this—earlier in the year, Vivienne left off "Pitt" in a Playbill for The Outsiders on Broadway. In a 2023 video, Zahara also introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie, without her father's surname.

This came up when Zahara joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College. However, Shiloh is the first among her siblings to petition for a legal name change officially. Brad and Angelina, who married in 2014 at their estate in Miraval, France, announced their split in 2016. The aftermath has been tumultuous, with accusations of abuse, forced NDAs, and numerous legal battles. Angelina's legal team claims that Brad was abusive toward her even before the 2016 plane incident that triggered their separation and her filing for divorce.

However, Brad has consistently denied the abuse allegations, and no charges were brought against him following an FBI investigation, as reported by the BBC. The details of the 2016 fight came to light in a 2022 lawsuit Angelina filed against the FBI. Their prolonged divorce has been further complicated by legal disputes over their Chateau Miraval winery and former family home. In February 2022, Brad sued Angelina and her company, Nouvel, accusing her of selling her share of the winery without his consent. Angelina responded with a cross-complaint in October 2022, intensifying the legal battle.

Meanwhile, back in September 2018, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Angelina took the initiative to reach out to Brad, hoping to mend their co-parenting relationship. The source said, "Brad and Angelina actually set up a secret meeting at her house. It’s the first time they have truly gotten together to make things work since their group therapy with the children. Brad and Angie’s meeting was a success. They are going to stay with the plan set forth through the courts." The person continued, "Angelina decided it was time to try to make things work and Brad was relieved and very ready for the offer."