Angelina Jolie Faces a Harrowing Fan Situation While Attending the TIFF Premiere of Her Movie

Angelina Jolie co-wrote and directed the war drama Without Blood, which stars Salma Hayek and Demian Bechir. She attended the film's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. However, the Oscar winner faced a major security lapse as she was grabbed by her waist by an enthusiastic fan while signing autographs. The crazy female fan pushed through the security and gave Jolie a surprise hug. In the viral video from the event, the Tomb Raider actress can be seen turning around and speaking calmly with her fans, defying everyone's expectations that she would lose her composure. Jolie instructed her bodyguards to "be nice," and also made sure that her security staff treated the young woman with kindness.

According to The Daily Beast, Jolie took the hug calmly and listened to the young woman, who can be heard calling the Salt actress "beautiful" before she was whisked away by the security personnel. Fans were appalled by the fan's behavior and reacted strongly to the horrifying footage, "I think Angelina Jolie has the same security team that Trump had. Amateur at best. Shocking every time I see it. Difficult not to imagine something more sinister than a loving fan. Lessons to be learnt," an enraged fan tweeted.

"Who even hired these security. They’re supposed to be observing the crowd around Angie, not Angie herself- which is how someone slipped through Christ, thank goodness Angie is fine tho," another person wrote on X.

An X user noted, "Fact that Angelina Jolie reacted very calmly & afterwards said to the security to be just be nice to the girl, that speaks volumes, because they already foolishly lapsed security & allowed someone to get through & god forbid if this person had a weapon anything could have happened." A fan questioned, "So many things wrong here: why there's no barrier? why this fan grabbed her like that? why bodyguards allowed it to begin with? Not great security Angie *still* being nice to all, including the overeager fan, and telling guards to be 'nice' to her."

Meanwhile, Jolie revealed that she was inspired by Alessandro Baricco’s short novel of the same name for her directorial venture, “I read it right as I was going through the beginning of a very dark time in my life. I read it in the month that followed my divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016,” she recalled. “It had the effect on me that it’s had on so many people,” Jolie says, noting that the blurb on the cover says that the book is about the complexity of the human condition.

“I didn’t understand that when I first read it. I just knew the book had a profound effect on me,” she said, as per Variety. “I think it’s one of those pieces of art, of somebody’s intuition and mind, that puts something forward that has so much truth in it about who we are as people.” Regarding the movie's themes of forgiveness, retaliation, and war she stated, “The reality of these never-ending wars we have has helped me to look at violence and trauma and revenge in very different ways, and there is no easy answer."