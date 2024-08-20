Roseanne Barr Once Hinted at a Uprising of Violence if Trump Loses the 2024 Election

Roseanne Barr, the American actor and comedian has come forth in support of former President Donald Trump. Barr hinted that the repercussions of his loss could be violent. The comedian known for her support of Trump and subsequent removal from her show due to racially charged remarks, suggested the possibility of a violent uprising if both the former president and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake were to lose their respective elections this year.

"1776" is a direct allusion to the historic American Revolution, which rebelled against British rule and established the foundation of the United States. Certain conservatives, including Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), invoked references to "1776" leading up to the Capitol riots. These riots, incited by supporters of ex-POTUS Trump, resulted in chaos as members of Congress were forced to evacuate in an attempt to thwart the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

The actor tweeted, "On my way to Maralago to help Support the great @KariLake! We must try to vote our way out of this for at least one last year…. and then if that doesn’t work #1776." The tweet went viral and sparked several conversations to conclude what Barr was hinting at precisely. Trump's backing of individuals who participated in the Capitol breach amplifies his endorsement of aggression. Despite many rioters being convicted of assaulting law enforcement officers, Trump has pledged to grant them pardons, perpetuating his pattern of condoning violent actions.

Despite the former sitcom star's mention of initiating a violent revolution if Trump were to lose, Lake proceeded to endorse Barr's post by quoting it and expressing anticipation with the comment, "I can't wait to see you!" Meanwhile, on the other hand, Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, saw a substantial increase in its value initially, but it faced a significant decline in investor confidence just a week after its launch. The company's stock, traded under the ticker symbol "DJT" on the Nasdaq Composite Index, saw a significant decline, resulting in a substantial reduction of its overall value.

Hey, person who just threatened to overthrow the duly elected government of the United States: just remember who has all the tanks — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) April 1, 2024

This decrease coincides with the release of a regulatory filing that disclosed growing losses, as reported by CBS News. Furthermore, Trump Media & Technology Group acknowledged concerns raised by its accountant regarding the sustainability of its operations. On Monday, April 1st, Trump Media & Technology Group's stock plummeted by $13.30, equivalent to a 21% decrease, settling at $48.66. This valuation is lower than its initial price of $49.90 per share from the previous week and represents a significant 39% drop from its peak of $79.38 on March 26th. Despite this recent decline, the stock remained above its pre-public offering levels when it operated under the name Digital World Acquisition Corp., a company specifically formed to introduce Truth Social to the public market.

