'The View' Host Ana Navarro’s Husband Al Shocks the Internet With His ‘Ghastly’ Feet

The View host Ana Navarro recently came to the defense of her husband, Al Cárdenas, in a puzzling social media post. Last week, Ana, 51, and her husband became a significant topic of discussion on Instagram, but unfortunately, for all the wrong reasons. This happened after many of Ana's followers expressed shock and dismay at the condition of Al's left foot, which was evident in an image shared by the television personality. In what seemed to be an innocent snapshot, Al was pictured relaxing in a cabana while engrossed in a book. The couple has been on a journey during Ana's break from the talk show, which is currently on hiatus until early September.

Fans heavily criticized him for his misshapen toes, but Navarro swiftly came to his defense. One person commented, “Al needs major surgery on those feet. Wow. They are on fire," someone else vocalized: “Seriously the bunion tie overlap is ghastly.” Some individuals questioned the number of toes Cárdenas had, remarking that he appeared to have fewer than the typical five digits. One person wrote: “But we not gonna say nothing about them toes? I only counted 3 on one of her husband’s feet. I would be fully socked on the beach if mine looked like that.” “Have him see a podiatrist, I had same problem and it hurt so much. He must have excruciating pain when he puts on his shoes and worst when he walks,” a user offered. “I noticed his toes too. Mine don’t look good because of arthritis but his is really severe,” another added.

According to The Daily Mail, on Wednesday, the television star used her Instagram Stories to post a close-up photograph of Al's bare feet as he relaxed on a sun lounger during their European vacation. With this seemingly random close-up of her husband's feet, Ana added: "Al wants u'll to know he has 5 toes," followed by an emoji of a laughing face.

Ana, along with her fellow co-hosts on The View, has been traveling to different countries during their hiatus from the talk show. The daytime program recently confirmed that it will commence its new season on September 5. For season 27, all of the hosts, including Ana, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, will be returning.

Season 26 marked her first full season as a permanent co-host, following her nearly ten-year tenure on the show. Her appointment as a permanent co-host was confirmed in August 2022. In September, she expressed to People magazine that being offered the position as a permanent co-host was an honor, even after all these years, "The View offers an unparalleled platform," expressed the political commentator, emphasizing the significance of representation in her life.

