Ana Navarro Denounces ‘The Golden Bachelor' on National TV

It was a raging day on "The View" as the cohosts didn't hold back on their thoughts about the latest drama surrounding. Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's decision to part ways after a mere three months of marriage sent an explosion through the audience, and the hosts didn't hesitate to share their opinions.

During the broadcast of ABC’s Good Morning America, Turner and Nist, known as the Golden Bachelor couple, revealed their decision to divorce. This announcement comes merely three months after their highly publicized televised wedding in January.

As mentioned by MSN, Navarro had expressed her aversion to the Bachelor show and its genre in the past, while cohost Sunny Hostin had been a fan.

Ana Navarro, known for her candid remarks, wasted no time in expressing her disdain for the whole Golden Bachelor phenomenon. She had been vocal about her skepticism regarding the show's originality, and today she had the chance to say, “For six months you tortured me every Friday and made me talk about this topic, which I can’t stand because I think it’s manufactured and a complete crock,” said Ana Navarro about the View‘s weekly Golden Bachelor post-mortems. “So today I get to say, I told you so, I told you so, I told you so.”

Sunny Hostin, who had previously been a supporter of the show, admitted to feeling duped. “I fell for this nonsense,” Hostin said on The View today. “I’m upset. I thought since they were older they knew better and they could find love and they didn’t." Hostin had hoped that with age comes wisdom, but the quick demise of Turner and Nist's relationship shattered that illusion.

However, not everyone on the panel was ready to condemn the show entirely. Alyssa Farah Griffin offered a different perspective, sharing the aspect of the show as a social experiment rather than a quest for everlasting love. She pointed out the fast-paced nature of the show, where contestants are dating multiple people simultaneously, adding a layer of complexity to the relationships.

The discussion took a lighter turn when Joy Behar jokingly expressed concern for the nonexistent grandchildren of the short-lived union. Sara Haines chimed in with her take, suggesting that perhaps the couple's mistake was allowing their rushed wedding to be televised for the world to see. “The mistake,” Navarro said, “was going on national TV to try to feign a relationship and love. I’ve had pimples that last longer than this marriage.”

Navarro, never one to shy away from delivering a punchline, had the final say before the show went to commercial break. With her trademark wit, she quipped that she's had pimples that lasted longer than Turner and Nist's marriage.