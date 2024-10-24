An Unexpected Family Member Shares Bed with William and Kate — And It's Not One of Their Kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton often have company while they are finally in their bed relaxing, and in case people are wondering who that is, it's their pet dog, a cocker spaniel Orla. During a visit to Duchy College in Cornwall, England, on Thursday, October 17, the royal couple met their fans' dog and revealed their own pet shared bed with them quite often.

Catherine, and Prince William with golden labrador puppies Salto and Sky as they visit an Army Canine Centre (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson)

As per Hello! Magazine, the supporter, Louise Harland, who met with the royals along with her dog Jack, told Hits Radio Cornwall, "[William] said that his little dog sleeps on the bed with them at night, with him and Kate. [He was] absolutely in love with my little dog. He asked what breed he was and he's never met one of those breeds, he's a Crackerjack, so he's a little bit of a unique combination. She also told the outlet that William loved 'how soft her pet's ears' were and gave the dog lots of love.

It’s international dog day so here is a lovely photo of Princess Charlotte with her dog Orla it’s adorable 🥰🥰 #Internationaldogday pic.twitter.com/a2io3toyzC — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) August 26, 2024

Apparently, Orla was a gift to the royal couple by Kate's younger brother, James Middleton, whose dog Luna welcomed 'six healthy little pups' in May 2020. The canine made its royal debut with Princess Charlotte in a birthday portrait from 2022. Interestingly, Orla has its own royal background as her name means 'golden princess' in Celtic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by William&Catherine (@familyofwilliamandcatherine)

Back when they received Orla, the royal couple was thrilled to welcome a new addition to their family. "The new puppy is adorable and the whole family is besotted," a close friend told Daily Mail. "They were devastated when Lupo [their previous dog] passed away. It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy." But, unfortunately, Lupo didn't survive and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mourned the loss of their beloved fur baby.

In a rare personal statement, the couple took to Instagram to share their grief with their fans and well-wishers and wrote, "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C," per Vanity Fair. However, they didn't reveal the cause of his death in the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

A cocker spaniel, Lupo, was a Christmas gift to William and Middleton by the princesses' parents Carole and Michael Middleton in 2011, the year the royal couple got married. After they welcomed their kids, the dog adjusted to the new family dynamics, and in a rarity, the late dog even chose the name of their firstborn son Prince George.

Interestingly enough, according to an article published by The Times of UK, Middleton reportedly wrote the chosen names for her firstborn on different chits and scattered them on the floor in front of Lupo. She then waited for him to show some sign of affirmation to one of the names. The fur baby reportedly stopped at a chit in which George was written—and that's how Lupo played the role in naming the future king Prince George.