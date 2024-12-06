An Old Video Shows a Teen Justin Bieber Meeting Future Wife Hailey for the First Time: "It's Crazy..."

Before Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber became one of Hollywood’s most beloved power couples, their love story had the most unexpected beginning—and it was caught on camera back in 2009. A resurfaced video of their first meeting has left fans speechless, marveling at the unassuming moment that would set the stage for their future together. The clip captured a 12-year-old Hailey meeting 15-year-old Justin for the first time in the lobby of the Today Show.

Hailey’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, facilitated the introduction. In the video, Baldwin enthusiastically shook hands with Jutin, saying, “My name's Steve Baldwin. How ya' doing, bro? This is my daughter Hailey.” A visibly nervous Hailey shyly responds with a “Nice to meet you,” before quickly folding her arms again—a gesture fans now see as adorably awkward.

Justin talking about the first time he met Hailey. 🥹😭 pic.twitter.com/DfkSh85Z5m — ash (@jdrewbhrhodeb) December 8, 2023

Hailey’s father later recalled, "So my daughter said, 'Hey, let's go see this singer,' and I go, 'OK,' She goes, 'It's at this place.' I said, 'Oh, I've been there a few times because (brother Alec Baldwin) hosted SNL a bunch of times (in the same building)." What makes this encounter even more intriguing is how ordinary it seemed at the time. Justin was on the edge of global stardom, riding the success of his breakout hit Baby, while Hailey was just another fan. Little did anyone know that this brief handshake would lead to one of the most enduring celebrity love stories, as reported by Today.

My Roman Empire is that Justin talks about love at first sight with Hailey from the moment he first met her in his song Running Over—and no one talks about this. 🥹😭



“Thought love at first sight was just a false pretense.” pic.twitter.com/2sdpR5ipGj — ash (@jdrewbhrhodeb) November 29, 2023

Although their paths first crossed in 2009, it wasn’t until years later that Justin and Hailey’s friendship brewed into a romance. After briefly dating in 2015, the pair went their separate ways. Justin publicly dated Selena Gomez, while Hailey was linked to Shawn Mendes. By 2018, Justin and Hailey rekindled their relationship, quickly realizing they were meant to be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

In July of that year, Justin proposed during a romantic dinner in the Bahamas, later confirming the engagement on Instagram with a heartfelt post. He wrote, “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

In September 2018, the couple married in a quiet courthouse ceremony in New York City. A year later, they celebrated with a lavish wedding attended by family and friends, solidifying their union. An insider revealed, “It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks. He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.” Fast forward to today, the Biebers are no longer just a dynamic duo. In August 2023, they welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, as reported by People.

During her appearance on Spotify’s 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Hailey Bieber opens up about what goes on behind closed doors with Justin Bieber. (Image Source: YouTube | Entertainment Tonight)

Hence, the resurfaced 2009 video has sparked awe and nostalgia among fans, with one user in the YouTube comment section saying, “It is very unique to have the moment you met your spouse on film.” In agreement, another user added, “Bet she never thought she'd be able to say he's the one I'm gonna marry.” Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, “It’s crazy how her dad just showed her that he is her future husband.” Another user exclaimed, “Haha the first second Justin saw her you could see he liked her, also funny how her dad is such a good guy trying to get them together hahaha.”