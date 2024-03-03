An Amputee Got Shouted At for Parking in a Handicapped Spot, Sparking Huge Online Reaction

Jessica Long, a decorated swimmer, found herself in the spotlight after a woman scolded her for parking in a handicapped spot; she has two prosthetic legs because of amputations. The incident, along with Long's reaction, was captured on video and shared on social media and has since gone viral, shedding light on the pervasive issue of ableism in society.

At the 2016 Paralympic Games, Long, a gifted swimmer, took home one gold, three silver, and two bronze medals; furthermore, she is the second most decorated US Paralympian. She has a vast list of achievements, yet she nevertheless experiences everyday ableism. She described an incident where a woman mistakenly parked in a handicapped spot because she didn't think Long had a disability in a video that was posted to TikTok.

Long explained, "I was parking my car—and I hope she sees this—this woman just has the nerve to look me up and down disgusted that I parked in the handicapped spot." After showing the other lady the blue handicap parking tag, Long reiterated, "I don't have legs. But she just kind of rolled down her window and proceeded to be like, 'You shouldn't park there.'" In the end, Long told the 'handicap police' to shut up since there's no need for them to inquire as to why someone is parking in a designated handicapped space, according to Bored Panda.

Long's video reminds everyone not to assume someone doesn't have a disability; an invisible disability is as valid as a visible one. For those who may not know, the swimmer was born with a condition called fibular hemimelia. "I was never bullied as a kid, and I didn't know that I was going to be bullied as an adult because I park in handicapped," Long said. Furthermore, Long challenges ideas of what it means to be disabled by detailing her experiences on social media.

The swimmer also stated in an interview with BuzzFeed, "I get it, I don’t 'look' handicapped, but what does that even mean?! I’ve been through more surgeries than I can count. My whole life I’ve had to adapt. I rely on my handicap pass. Every day is different... Some days my legs don’t hurt as bad, but for the most part they cause me pain. So, when I park in a handicap spot, I actually need it. There’s some people who will abuse handicap parking, but mostly I believe people need it."

Though she acknowledged that she was willing to discuss her condition, the Paralympian stated that she does not 'understand blatant rudeness, especially based on assumption.' "I always try to be kind and give people the benefit of the doubt first, and I hope more people will choose that as their first response," she said. "I absolutely love sharing my story and journey with the world. I hope to educate how amputees use their prosthetic legs." Her determination to overcome obstacles and educate others serves as an inspiration to many.

