Amy Schumer’s Valentine’s Day Post After Divorce Has Everyone Talking

Valentine’s Day was not very favorable for Amy Schumer, who recently separated from her husband. Her divorce from chef Chris Fischer after seven years came as a surprise to fans, who considered them inseparable.

Now, through stories posted on Feb. 14 on her Instagram, Schumer disclosed exactly how she spent her Valentine’s Day. She joked about the whole matter and revealed her “crying corner” with a selfie.

Schumer even advised her followers, “Give yourself all the love today.”

Schumer’s ability to joke about these things suggests she is taking the situation in stride. The comedian and actress refused to dramatize the situation and chose a pretty straightforward way to break the news of the divorce to her fans.

On Instagram, she wrote, “Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after (…) We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son.”

Chuck Schumer’s cousin Amy releases a wild and crazy statement on her divorce: Amy Schumer and her husband calling it quits. “Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years,” Schumer began. “We love each other very much and… pic.twitter.com/FgHtQydd4y — A Candle Lit (@A_Candle_Lit_2) December 13, 2025

Page Six reported that an insider told The Daily Mail about the main reason behind the separation. Most likely, Schumer’s budding career opportunities clashed with her life as a wife and mother.

They stated, “Ten years on from the Trainwreck high, she’s looking to get that back and see if lightning can strike twice…Between her career goals and motherhood, her marriage didn’t receive the focus it needed to thrive.”

Not just that, another source told Us Weekly how Schumer remains supportive of Fischer. They revealed, “Amy still adores Chris, just not romantically. He’s a great guy and an even better father.”

In a recent post, she was even seen enjoying her life, diving into the ocean.

Through her caption, she urged her followers to “Close your eyes and breathe. Move around. Jump in water whenever you have the chance and get your face out of your screen and in front of other people.”

Brutal REAL reason Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer have split: Friends reveal devastating moment she realized it was over… and tell of her big next move after divorce https://t.co/i848aVIlx1 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 13, 2025

She also let her fans know that she is healthy. Her caption stated, “I am the healthiest I’ve ever been…Laughing hard with your friends is so essential.” When messy divorces are the norm, Schumer’s case comes as a breath of fresh air.