Amy Schumer Breaks Silence on Life After Chris Fischer Split – “Healthiest I’ve Ever Been”

Two months after announcing her divorce from chef Chris Fischer, comedian Amy Schumer says she feels better than ever. In a sunlit Instagram post, Schumer declared she is the “healthiest” she has “ever been,” pairing the message with photos from a boat and a bright red bikini dive. The timing raised eyebrows. The tone did not.

“I am the healthiest I’ve ever been,” Schumer, 44, wrote. “Laughing hard with your friends is so essential.”

The post showed her in oversized white sunglasses at the bow of a boat, waves behind her, skin bare, face relaxed. Hours earlier, she shared a short clip of herself diving headfirst into deep blue water in a strapless red swimsuit.

“Don’t forget! Good for your body!” she told followers. “Close your eyes and breathe. Move around. Jump in water whenever you have the chance and get your face out of your screen and in front of other people.”

This is not a new lane for Schumer. Over the past year, she has spoken openly about her health. In 2024, she revealed she had been diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, a hormonal disorder that can cause weight gain and other symptoms. She later said she had undergone treatment and was feeling stronger.

She has also addressed her recent weight loss directly.

“I did it to survive,” she wrote in a previous video filmed by her 6-year-old son, Gene. When some online commenters suggested that confident photos were a “cry for help,” she pushed back, “Pics of yourself when you’re finally feeling strong and beautiful are not a cry for help. They are a celebration of life and health.”

Her split from Fischer was announced in December 2025 after seven years of marriage. The pair wed in 2018 after a whirlwind courtship and share one child. In her Instagram statement at the time, Schumer kept it candid and slightly chaotic.

“Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years,” she wrote. “We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son… Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”

She also dismissed rumors about the reasons behind the divorce, joking about weight loss and Fischer being a “James Beard award-winning chef.” (Fischer won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast in 2015.)

In the weeks that followed, Schumer oscillated between humor and honesty. On Valentine’s Day, she posted from what she called a “crying corner,” tissues nearby, acknowledging the first holiday since the breakup. Days later, she was back on a boat, diving into open water.

The through line is not revenge or reinvention. It is maintenance.

Schumer has long folded personal struggle into her work, from her 2015 film Trainwreck to her stand-up specials and her Hulu series Life & Beth, which drew loosely from her own experiences with relationships and family. Health, in recent interviews, has become part of that narrative.

“Move around,” she wrote this week. “Laughing hard with your friends is so essential.” There was no dramatic caption about fresh starts, just sun, salt water and a reminder to breathe.

For now, Schumer’s message is simple. Strength feels better than speculation. And sometimes the healthiest flex is just jumping in.