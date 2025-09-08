Comedian Amy Schumer Decided to Have Delicate Surgery to Ease Decades of Pain – Now an Expert Warns She Could Be ‘Crippled for Life’

Amy Schumer is going through a very difficult time in her life. According to a recent report, the controversial comedian might be crippled for the rest of her life following spinal surgery she recently had. Schumer suffered a horrifying surfing accident when she was younger and decided to undergo the delicate surgery in hopes of escaping her decades-long pain. However, medical experts have since warned that she could be crippled for life.

According to RadarOnline.com, Schumer recently revealed that she had a laminectomy to fix her back injury, which she got during her high school days. As narrated by the experts, this delicate surgery requires removing a portion of a spinal disc to relieve pressure on the surrounding nerves.

Amy’s injury was further aggravated right before the surgery when she fell off a horse. This means the potential crippling damage has now increased for the Trainwreck star. A Florida longevity expert, Dr. Gabe Mirkin, warned that precarious op demands, “a very high level of experience from the surgeon, and could easily go terribly wrong.”

The expert added that her “bones may slip, or move, as a result of the surgery.” He added that she could even develop scar tissue that prevents healing. Mirkin added that overall, the comedian could end up with “more compression and pain than she started with.” Experts have warned Amy Schumer that if her condition takes a worse turn after the operation, she could be crippled for life without pain.

It was in the late 1990s that Amy suffered the injury while alone in the water during the winter. The accident happened when she impaled her leg on her surfboard’s fin. Although she ultimately made it to the shore, the situation was already bad. Recalling the tragic incident, Schumer said that there was a lot of “fat and blood” coming out, and at that moment, she thought that she was going to die.

“Then I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to die – but I’m going to lose my leg,” the joke-cracking mom recounted. Although she didn’t lose her leg, the 41 stitches left a massive scar, along with a terrible pain that she has had to live with so far.

“It would be a tragedy if she had to continue to suffer even after attempting to have the problem fixed with surgery. The real fear is that it doesn’t offer her relief – or that it gets worse! We’re all just hoping that she makes a swift recovery from all these calamities,” a Hollywood insider told RadarOnline.com.