Amy Robach Will 'Never Forget' What Doctors Told Her After Cancer Diagnosis: "I Hate That..."

Amy Robach, the former co-host of Good Morning America shared why she will 'never forget' what the doctors told her after her cancer diagnosis. Robach is a cancer survivor who was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in 2013 during an on-air mammogram. After undergoing a double mastectomy and eight sessions of chemotherapy she recovered from the deadly disease. During her Amy & T.J. podcast for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she told actor Nicole Eggert one thing her radiologist told her that continues to live on her mind rent-free.

"I hate that you just called yourself lazy because that is what we do, right?" the media personality shared as she recalled questioning herself after the diagnosis. "I'll never forget—the radiologist took my two fingers, and when they found one of the lumps and she'd put it on to my breast and clearly, I then felt the mass that was there, [and] she said, 'You've never felt this before?'"

Robach added before revealing that she never thought something like that would happen to her. Embracing who she became after the treatment, Robach said, "I wouldn't be who I am today, I wouldn't be where I am today, without cancer and it changes you for the better in a lot of ways," according to Newsweek.

Robach's journey to becoming cancer-free wasn't easy, but the television personality shared how having a supportive circle helped her emerge victorious. In an exclusive word with SheKnows, she credited her colleague Robin Roberts, who is also a breast cancer survivor for helping her throughout.

Robach also revealed what her oncologist once told her when she was skeptical about the treatment. The doctor assured her that no woman ever came back telling them they wished to reverse who they evolved into after fighting cancer. However, the 51-year-old American television reporter expressed that she had an opposite take on it. Sharing her true thoughts, Robach said she was "not in that place where I wouldn't have given it back because I think I still would." Calling it 'crazy,' she added, "You can finish your treatment and be in remission but you'll always live with this diagnosis as there is always fear of recurring."

After successfully fighting it Robach resolved to do her bit and raise awareness about breast cancer. The American media personality is devoted to encouraging women to take screenings annually and always prioritize their health over everything else. She advocated medical advancements in the health industry and shared that there are "so many new drugs, so many new treatments that are available to women."

Robach has also been sharing her story to help women get over their fear of cancer diagnosis. Early detection saves lives, and 'you can live better,' according to her. In an interview with Cure when asked what advice she would give to the patients and survivors, she said, "There is life during cancer treatments, and there is life after cancer treatments."