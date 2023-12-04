Sara Haines Reacts to ‘Good Morning America’ Hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes' Affair Scandal

Sara Haines is best known for her bubbly presence on the popular daytime show The View which often discusses current affairs in the world of politics and pop culture among other topics of conversation. She’s joined by other veteran hosts, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro. Haines has had a pretty impressive career like her fellow co-hosts. Before The View, she pursued a similar role on Good Morning America.

The television personality has a pretty great network of friends including Amy Robach who was recently fired from Good Morning America after her affair with journalist TJ Holmes earlier this year. It appears that Haines has finally unveiled her true thoughts on the matter.

According to The U.S. Sun, Haines has finally broken her silence on learning about the tryst surrounding Robach and Holmes. As per The US Weekly, Robach and Holmes were discovered to have been romantically involved on Good Morning America. Unfortunately for both of them, this meant being left without their job, as per The Daily Mail.

Although she doesn't know Holmes well, Haines is quite close to Robach and often spends time with her family and kids from time to time. As per sources, the two are on “good terms” with each other despite news of the aforementioned affair. However, she got real on a recent episode of The View, talking about her raw emotions concerning the matter.

The recent episode of The View explored a rather sensitive matter of discussion: infidelity. When the topic was brought up by the panelists, it was Behar who kicked off the conversation by asking, “Is there never a situation of this - I’ll get in trouble? But whatever…” She continued to explain her thoughts, “Like you’re married, you’re not happily married, the s** is like [she gestures yawning]...Both sides are bored with the whole thing or you’re fighting a lot, but there are children involved.”

Behar carefully referred to Holmes’ fling with Robach, emphasized his current scenario, and continued to add, “Now you meet somebody at the office and you have a fling.” That was when Haines chimed in saying, “I have thoughts…” She paused for a moment to phrase her words and spoke up, “If you can live with yourself for that, and it’s a one-time fling or something like that, I’m sure there are ways you can get around.”

Haines elaborates in seriousness, “The most important thing is if you start to fall in love with people and you change how you are at home, The example you set [becomes] your kids understanding of how to love someone.” Haines doesn’t seem to hold any negative feelings towards the ordeal and appears to wish the best for both her friends.

