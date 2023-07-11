'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi Partied With This Hawaiian Hollywood Star at the Moani Waikiki

Iam Tongi is living it up in Hawaii after winning the most coveted singing title, the winner of American Idol. He was seen partying with Hawaiian Hollywood A-lister, Jason Momoa at the wrap party of Chief of War, an upcoming Apple TV+ program.

The Fast X actor shared a series of snaps on Instagram revealing the cast and crew of the show. The American Idol Season 21 winner can be seen posing with Momoa at the Moani Waikiki restaurant. Momoa has his arm wrapped around Tongi's shoulder, and the young singer is seen wearing a black graphic T-shirt that reads, "Live Aloha."

Momoa captioned the post, "Love to my cast and crew and everyone who had a hand in making Chief of War. That’s a wrap on Oahu. Mahalo." According to The U.S. Sun, the show follows Ka'iana, a war chieftain, who travels out of his tribe and uncovers the truth about the men invading his island home.

The 18-year-old American Idol winner recently reunited with his best friend, Oliver Steele, one of the finalists from the coveted reality show, in Kahuku, Hawaii. The twosome were gifted stunning handmade ukuleles by Kanile’a 'Ukulele, a ukulele handcrafting brand from Hawaiʻi.The official Hamiora Art page posted a picture of Tongi and Steele holding the ukuleles, and the caption of the post read, "Ukulele No. 420, 421; 'Tokoua' - Brother @wtongi @oliversteelemusic. These ukuleles represent brotherhood. Each ukulele holds a special meaning to both Iam and Oliver. When speaking with @kanileaukulele about this idea of sharing a message about family, culture, and brotherhood through my art and their beautiful ukuleles, we decided to go all in!

The post continued, "These ukuleles were built custom from the ground up in Hawaii. From the raw curly Koa wood found in Kona to the very last grain of sand inlaid into the design. (The ivory color you see in the design is sand from Kailua Beach). I couldn’t have asked for a better Ohana/company to work with than @kanileaukulele. There are no other two ukuleles like this in the world! Ngā Mihi to unko Joe, @kaimanasouza, kahiau and the team!" The post concluded, "Like unko, Joe says: 'Buss em up.' More to come! Made with Aroha Sam & Kanile’a Ohana."

On June 7, Tongi announced that he would be reuniting with Megan Danielle and Colin Stough, the two other finalists of American Idol, for a free show in Nashville, Tennessee. "Nashville! I'm playing a free show at @thevalentinenashville next week with some of my friends. if you’re in town make sure to stop by!" Tongi had excitedly captioned the post.

According to The U.S. Sun, when asked about the kind of relationship he shares with Stough and runner-up Danielle, the talented artist replied, "Yeah, I formed a relationship with them a long time ago. Cause Colin, I met during auditions because he was in the same city that I auditioned in and yeah, I’ve just been close with those guys ever since the show started." Tongi also revealed the possibility of a collaboration between them saying, "We haven’t talked about it, but for sure. One day. One day. Yeah, for sure. Lot of hopes and goals, but nothing set for sure."

