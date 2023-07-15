'American Idol' Judges Have Visions for 2024 Season, Katy Perry Declares It's 'Not a Karaoke Show'

American Idol is (not) over. The iconic singing platform's latest season has been wrapped up. However, the judges, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry, are excited to witness what the show has in store for them in the future. In fact, Perry has already made it clear the show actually belongs to "American talent and their stories."

In the last season, the 18-year-old Hawaiian singer, Iam Tongi, surpassed the judge's expectations and stole the audience's hearts with his melodious voice. Aside from his magical performances, his story touched millions of hearts. The singer shared that his father had passed away just before his auditions for American Idol, after instilling in him a lifelong love for music, as per The U.S. Sun.

Tongi's "priced out of paradise" story had magic just like his voice, and the show announced him as the winner. One of the judges, Bryan, shared with Parade, "Iam's audition was probably the highlight of my year because it just set the tone for a lot of good vibes, a lot of good energy."

On what he thinks has worked this season, Bryan added, "It was a real moment, and I think, more than ever, America wants to see reality. They want to see real things going on. I think we're giving them a dose of good emotions, good stories, and the American dream."

The show, including the three judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Bryan left no stone unturned to discover the next American Idol. Now, as the show's latest season ended, the people associated with the show are itching to unveil future possibilities for ABC's singing reality show.

The good news is the show is all set to return in 2024 with a 22nd season. Judges weighed in on the changes or things that need a little tweaking for the next lot of talent coming into the reality TV series.

Perry expressed immense gratitude for witnessing praiseworthy American talent. "I am just so grateful that real musicians, real artists are trusting us, are giving us a shot again. This is not a karaoke show. It's not a show about the judges. We are one little part of it, but this is ultimately about people's stories, sounds, and voices that need to be heard," gushed the California Gurls singer.

She added, "And these stories make up the fabric of America, so I would like to encourage and invite all serious artists and songwriters to audition for American Idol to have the best season yet."

On the other hand, Bryan hoped the show's rules evolve with time. He said, "We live through things, and we learn things. Like this year, we had a Top 26, which we've never had. Next year, we may not have that. The core of the show is such a special thing, but we'll always evolve."

Richie echoed in anticipation, "I think the most important part of what we do is when the talent comes through the door. So, it won't be the same as last year because we adapt to who's coming in. This year was on steroids. If this is 21, I can't even imagine where we're going next."

Although there's no confirmation so far that the awesome threesome will return as judges next year, their camaraderie assures the audience that if they return, it'll be an iconic show once again.

