All the Famous Sportsmen That Kim Kardashian Has Been Romantically Associated With

Kim's Lengthy History of Dating Sportsmen

Over the years, the 43-year-old businesswoman and reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been connected to a number of well-known people, including a range of performers, sportsmen, and singers. It's interesting to note that the Kardashians star has dated pros from almost every major sport. She has most recently been connected to football player Odell Beckham Jr. The couple has been photographed hanging out together many times in the months that have passed since their romance rumors initially appeared. They were also photographed together at a Super Bowl party in February 2024. Apart from Beckham, here is a list of some other athletes the Kardashian star has dated.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Since he was only a youngster, Cristiano Ronaldo has been involved in the soccer world. Ronaldo was a bright young player from Portugal who was bitten by the soccer bug at a young age and never looked back. According to The Daily Mail, there was a lot of talk in 2010 when Kim—who was still gaining popularity internationally—was seen canoodling with Ronaldo in Spain. Kim and Ronaldo traveled to Madrid for a covert love retreat. She was seen having a private moment with the former Real Madrid player during her three-day vacation. Kim was said to have paid a visit to Ronaldo's Madrid residence. She however, dispelled the allegations about the famous couple's covert liaison in 2011. The American model said she was merely "friends" with Ronaldo and denied ever being in any sort of relationship with him.

2. Miles Austin

In the summer of 2010, Kim dated Miles Austin, a former wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys. But because of their hectic schedules, their romance didn't last long. After Miles had football obligations with the Cowboys, Kim traveled to Europe to promote her family's reality TV program, and the two ended up spending months apart. Kim was spending time in Los Angeles and Austin was allegedly happy in Dallas, their relationship was reportedly strained. Eventually, they announced their split, with distance serving as the primary cause.

3. Reggie Bush

For more than three years, the couple—whom Khloe Kardashian affectionately dubbed "Bush and the Tush"—had nothing but love for eachother. Kim started to experience the difficulty of striking a balance between her personal and professional lives as her new reality series took off. Viewers observed her and Reggie Bush struggle to maintain their long-distance romance when Bush was playing in New Orleans and traveling with the NFL during the second season of KUWTK. Kim seemed to be much in love with her new partner, mentioning him often in talks with her sisters and while acting on her show. After splitting up in July 2009, the pair tried again before calling it quits permanently in March 2010. Kim's anguish after the breakup was shown on the program. She once called off a picture shoot in the middle of the session because she thought her 'world was over.' Having met at the ESPY Awards, Kim and Bush began their sporadic three-year romance in 2007. In a The Saint and the Sinner interview with GQ, Bush said that, while he had never met the reality star before that evening, "the rest is history".

4. Kris Humphries

After a whirlwind relationship, the former couple famously tied the wedding in 2011, but their marriage lasted even less than their courtship. Humphries proposed in May of 2011, and in August of the same year, the couple said their vows in a grand ceremony. A mere 72 days after the wedding, Kim filed for divorce. The wedding was featured in an October 2011 E! program called Kim's Fairytale Wedding. In November 2011, Humphries filed for an annulment, claiming "fraud" as the cause. He said that Kim wed him just to boost ratings on television. Kim and Humphries' brief marriage may have been doomed from the start, according to TMZ. The couple hadn't completely explored what they wanted from their life and marriage after their extravagant wedding, including where they would reside, according to those close to the case who spoke to the publication after the couple filed for divorce.

5. Odell Beckham Jr.

In September 2023, rumors regarding Kim and Beckham's intimate relationship began to surface when a source said the two were "hanging out", as reported by People. The two were seen together at a Super Bowl LVIII party in February 2024, which only served to fuel rumors that they were dating. An insider revealed to US Weekly, "They’re getting serious." The pair has maintained a low profile, according to the insider, since "Odell's personality is much more private." The insider also said that while Kim is more used to the spotlight, Beckham is "low-key," and the two are still "trying to figure out the next steps" in their budding relationship.