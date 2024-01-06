Alina Habba Slammed for Saying Brett Kavanaugh Will ‘Step Up’ in Supreme Court for Donald Trump

In a surprising move, Alina Habba, Donald Trump's attorney, has boldly predicted that Justice Brett Kavanaugh will "step up" in favor of the former president in the ongoing legal battles surrounding his eligibility to be on the ballot. This unusual assertion follows Trump's legal team's plea to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn decisions by both the Colorado Supreme Court and Maine's secretary of state, which ruled against Trump due to his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot.

The Colorado Supreme Court, last month, barred Trump from the ballot, invoking Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits individuals engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" from holding federal office, as per Mediaite. Undeterred, Trump's legal team turned to the highest court in the land, seeking a reversal of these decisions. Habba, appearing on Hannity, expressed optimism about the outcome, emphasizing the lack of charges or convictions related to insurrection against Trump.

During the interview, Habba singled out Justice Kavanaugh, highlighting his appointment by Trump and the challenges the president faced to secure his placement on the Supreme Court. Habba conveyed her confidence, stating, "He'll step up. Those people will step up. Not because they're pro-Trump, but because they're pro-law, because they're pro-fairness. And the law on this is very clear."

Repeating from today's Countdown podcast:



Trump's surrogates are quietly THREATENING THE JUSTICES OF THE SUPREME COURT@AlinaHabba did this Wednesday as well https://t.co/MPbh2R1i2m — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) January 5, 2024

This assertion by Trump's attorney has raised eyebrows among legal experts and political observers, who are now voicing concerns about potential undue influence on the Supreme Court justices. Some critics argue that such statements could be perceived as a form of intimidation or quid pro quo, as per Raw Story. The legal analyst and MSNBC host Katie Phang suggested that Habba's words were tantamount to verbalizing a quid pro quo arrangement. Notably, voices from different quarters have joined the chorus of skepticism.

Keith Olbermann remarked, "Trump's surrogates are quietly THREATENING THE JUSTICES OF THE SUPREME COURT." A comedian wryly commented on the situation, "Alina Habba isn't helping Donald Trump or Kavanaugh. Pointing out Trump fought like hell for Justice Kavanaugh to get his Supreme Court seat and he owes Trump," the comedian wrote. Showing that Habba's revelation about Kavanaugh owing Trump might not be helpful to either party.

That’s not how this works https://t.co/EleVRLbmjT — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 5, 2024

National security expert and lawyer Bradley P. Moss weighed in, stating, "That's not how this works," while imagining the potential fallout if a similar statement were made by a lawyer representing Clinton, Obama, or Biden. Legal analyst Allison Gill expressed her skepticism, emphasizing that Habba's words could be construed as a signal or something more insidious.

Alina Habba isn't helping Donald Trump or Brett Kavanaugh



Pointing out Trump fought like hell for Justice Kavanaugh to get his Supreme Court seat and he owes Trumppic.twitter.com/J5hW6aH7Gg — Brendan (@BrendanMcInnis) January 5, 2024

The controversy surrounding Habba's comments underscores the delicate nature of legal proceedings, especially when high-profile individuals are involved. As the Supreme Court considers Trump's appeal, the scrutiny on the integrity of the legal process has intensified, with concerns about potential influence casting a shadow over the proceedings.

