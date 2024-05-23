Alina Habba Mocked for Questioning Judge's Credibility in Trump Case: "She's Delusional"

Donald Trump's attorney and current legal spokesperson in his New York hush money/election interference case, Alina Habba, got roasted on the internet after she questioned presiding Judge Merchan's credibility. Social media pounced on her own credibility after a clip of her comments hit X, formerly Twitter. "It's time to wrap this case up, throw it out! If this judge wants any credibility back, that's what he should do," Habba appeared on Fox News in an interview with Hannity as she complained about the hush money case particulars and called the judge unfit to rule over this case.

LOL. She’s a fine one to be talking about credibility. https://t.co/Fk56HZgRrA — Michael Dominowski (@dominowski) May 22, 2024

Acyn, editor at Meidas Touch Network, posted a clip on X, captioned, "Alina Habba says Judge Merchan must throw the Trump criminal case out if he wants any credibility." Social media users slammed Habba after watching the clip. "Habba is one to talk about credibility," a user took a shot at Habba. Another user, in a similar vein, joked, "You have to admit: If anyone would know about lost credibility..." A user mocked her with a hilarious nickname, "Priceless coming from Habba Dabba Doo @AlinaHabba who lacks any credibility and competence whatsoever." Another one said, "Habba is as delusional as those oil paintings of Cadet Bonespurs in combat."

Another user mocked, "Oh well if Alina 'Let's forget to check the box for a Jury Trail' Habba thinks that obviously he has to," taking a jab at Habba for forgetting to request a jury trial in Trump's NY massive civil fraud case, where Habba defended Trump. He ended up with a verdict to pay $460 million in fines. A user asked, "Shouldn’t she work on accumulating some creditability before she advises anyone on theirs."

Alina Habba is proving once again that she can’t fake being smart! https://t.co/6u9m1RkvNU — Arne Maus (@MausArne) May 23, 2024

A user mocked, "Yes, I believe the judge doesn’t care about his Habba credibility." Another user agreed, commenting, "I'm sure a judge that was a former prosecutor and I spent 16 years on the bench is worried about his credibility with her." A user suggested, "@AlinaHabba should quit the law if she wants any credibility." A user said, "She isn’t exactly an expert on credibility."

This is not the first time Habba's credibility or legal prowess has come under question. The lawyer, who first rose to fame after representing Trump in his civil fraud case, has handled several legal matters for Trump, per BBC. Former prosecutor Elie Honig offered his assessment of Habba back in January, per Raw Story. "The good news is, she is clearly passionate and believes in her client and she is fairly effective at communicating one simple message. She does not know what she's doing. She cannot even do things that you learn in evidence class, not violate the rules of hearsay."

Habba has to be one of the most inept, undertrained, unaware litigators I've ever seen in my three decades as a trial attorney and mentor to same. https://t.co/6Rw0VKevje — Richard Foxall (@RichardFoxall1) May 22, 2024

"The other thing is, maybe this is impossible, she had zero client control." Above all, Honig added, "Allowing her client — again, I don't know who can control this client, but allowing him to walk out during the other side's closing arguments, that is inexcusable and that is reflected in the huge verdict that they got hit with."