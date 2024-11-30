Alex Jones Made a Bizarre Claim of Sleeping With 150 Women Before Turning 16: "I Hate To Brag..."

Infowars host Alex Jones divorced his wife Kelly Jones in 2015, however, the couple was locked in an ugly custody battle over their three children even after parting ways. Amid the controversial court proceedings, Jones uploaded a bizarre video boasting about his sexual life. According to The Daily Mail, the radio host disclosed sleeping with around 150 women by the time he turned 16 with a cartoon graph on his famed show. "I hate to brag, but I’m not bragging, it’s shameful – probably 150 women, or more, that’s conservative. I’d already had over 150 women," he said.

"I was already a Man!" he added. The conspiracy theorist went on to gloat about 'fighting grown men' and 'dating college girls' by the time he turned 15. Additionally, he talked about parenting, saying he was proud to have children early on. Jones went on to praise himself for having a son by the age of 24, which is sooner than most men do. "You're supposed to have children by 16 in every culture biologically," the radio personality stated. "You're not having them 16, there's something wrong with you." Meanwhile, Kelly claimed that her ex-husband, who is harsh and confrontational on television, acted the same way around their kids during the custody hearings.

Kelly & Alex Jones in their home, Austin, Texas, September 13, 2002. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by John Anderson)

"It's just an on-air persona," Jones said while countering her claims. He refuted the allegations saying he never displayed "any of the bombasity, any of the rage" in front of the children. However, within two weeks of the trial, he lost the custody battle of the three children, aged nine, twelve, and fourteen. As per Rolling Stone, his ex-wife's attorneys put forth a tough argument about Jones being mentally unstable. “He’s not a stable person,” Kelly said during her testament. “He says he wants to break Alec Baldwin’s neck. He wants J-Lo to get raped.”

Kelly's legal team built a strong case showcasing key pieces of evidence that proved his insanity. During the trial, they produced videos featuring him “shirtless and pantless version of himself hawk male vitality supplements." In a second clip, Jones was seen verbally abusing the FBI while removing his clothes. The children's care manager, Alissa Sherry, claimed that the radio personality was seeking therapy and exhibited narcissistic tendencies. Although she did not "remember the context" of the strip, Sherry, who saw the Texas native take off his clothes in front of his kids during the therapy session, testified to the jury that it was a "rare thing to happen in a therapy session."

Furthermore, his 'sleeping with 150 women' video was deemed distressing by the ex-wife's legal team. The mother of three also charged that her ex-husband had influenced their oldest son to become a conspiracy theorist. Robert Hoffman, Kelly's attorney, told the court during closing arguments that Jones had swayed 27 of the case's therapists to support his position. “I don’t know whether to call it an ‘army’ or a ‘battalion,'” Hoffman said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”