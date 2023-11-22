Former White House attorney Ty Cobb has once more called Donald Trump a "deeply wounded narcissist." Cobb asserted that the former president might go to jail because of his narcissistic actions. While speaking to CNN’s Erin Burnett the ex-lawyer said: “I don’t think his first or second violation of the gag order will find him sent to jail, but I think ultimately, his narcissism will get the best of him. And he will violate it until he finds out what the limits of Judge Chutkan’s patience are.” As per The Hill, Cobb also stated that he thinks the court will support Judge Tanya Chutkan's limited gag order in Trump's federal case concerning his purported attempts to hang onto power following his defeat by President Biden in the 2020 election.

On Monday, a panel of three judges appointed by Democratic presidents: Patricia Millett and Cornelia Pillard, both of whom were appointed by President Obama, and Brad Garcia, appointed by President Biden considered the Republican leader's efforts to lift the gag order placed in the case. The legal order forbids Trump and his attorneys from using any language that might single out special counsel Jack Smith and his staff, court employees, or case witnesses. It is presently in effect until the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals considers its decision. According to Trump, a gag order would be an infringement on his right to free expression. He threatened to take the case all the way to the Supreme Court if he lost the appeal. Burnett implied that Trump might spend a night or two in jail if he broke the gag order. "That’s exactly right," Cobb remarked.

“The judges were frustrated with both sides a little today because of the vagaries of, you know, their interpretation of the order and the arguments that they were making,” Cobb said in response. “But in the end … I think this task boils down to using that, you know, scalpel skillfully to demonstrate what target or targeting actually means and … what areas of speech are actually being circumscribed by the need to avoid undermining the integrity of the judicial process.” “I think that task is well within the capability of these judges and Judge Chutkan,” he went on to add. Only a few days after it was put into effect, the gag order was briefly removed to give Trump's legal team more time to argue against the restrictions. It was later reimposed, though.

As reported earlier by The Guardian, this is not the first time Cobb has condemned Trump's behavior. The former lawyer described Trump as a "deeply wounded narcissist," during a CBS podcast hosted by Major Garrett. He also added that this is one of the two poisonous characteristics that control his behavior and judgment. Cobb expressed displeasure with Trump's "conciliatory" attitude and resigned in 2018, citing Trump's "incapacity of acting other than in his perceived self-interest or for revenge."

