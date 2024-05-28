When Financially Struggling Alex Jones Admited to Tucker Carlson, "I’m Almost Obsolete"

In an interview, with Tucker Carlson on Thursday Alex Jones, who described himself as "almost obsolete" shared his thoughts on his current situation and hinted at the possibility of leaving the media landscape. Jones mentioned that he is waiting for right-wing figures like Carlson to take charge before he considers stepping back.

"There's been a paradigm-shattering, and I'm almost obsolete Tucker," Jones confessed, indicating his readiness to withdraw when a critical mass of voices emerges. Using an analogy he remarked that he intends to retire and fade away similar, to Obi-Wan Kenobi highlighting the nature of recent events.

During the interview that lasted, over 90 minutes Jones praised Carlson as "our champion" in the supposed battle against "the globalists " according to The Daily Best. He proudly stated that facing challenges only strengthens his support transforming the struggle into a historical confrontation. When contemplating the possibility of being banned or silenced Jones commented, "Once they disrupt and shut down something, it's very hard to restart it."

However, Jones found comfort in the emergence of talk show hosts and individuals who hold perspectives that go beyond his thoughts. He mentioned Russell Brand, Joe Rogan, and Steve Bannon as examples. Despite acknowledging the potential for becoming irrelevant he expressed gratitude, towards Carlson. Assured that capable men and women would continue the fight.

Carlson, no stranger to controversy, has developed a close association with Jones over the years. In a December 2021 episode, Carlson went so far as to declare Jones a "far better journalist" than mainstream reporters, as per The Independent.

Despite Carlson's apparent admiration, he questioned why Jones is perceived as a threat, seemingly overlooking the controversies surrounding Jones, including the promotion of the false theory that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

Jones, who declared "bankruptcy" in December is facing consequences, for spreading information about the Sandy Hook tragedy. A jury in Connecticut has ordered Jones and his company to pay $1 billion in damages. Recently the families of the victims proposed a solution to help Jones get out of bankruptcy by suggesting an agreement to settle the dispute. The interview also mentioned Jones's unverified claims of receiving two subpoenas related to post-2020 election activities.

On the other hand, Carlson despite denying being involved in "conspiracy" theories has himself promoted ideas, like the alleged participation of a government agent named Ray Epps in the January 6 insurrection.

Jones continues to face difficulties, including debts, to the families of Sandy Hook victims. He is also facing the possibility of burdens due to another lawsuit in Texas. As these legal battles persist Jones remains a figure of controversy as his words have had an impact, on the lives of those affected by the tragedies he has addressed in a manner extending beyond just the media landscape.

