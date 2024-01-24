More than two years after the October 2021 Rust shooting, Alec Baldwin could spend 18 months in prison after a New Mexico grand jury re-charged him with involuntary manslaughter. The freak incident on the movie sets resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. A close source told People that the Pearl Harbour actor is extremely anxious about going to prison, "It’s stressful for Hilaria. It’s frustrating for them both that Alec is being recharged. They knew there was a possibility there would be a new indictment," they add. "The back and forth is hard. It’s very stressful.” The source also added that Balwin's wife Hilaria is trying to cope with the verdict, “They had a great Christmas and New Year. Hilaria also just turned 40. This is not how they wanted to start the new year."

Alec Baldwin explaining how Guiterrez Reed " the armorer" who pleaded not guity to evidence tampering and involuntary manslaughter had handed him a gun with live rounds ,her trial is set to begin by February . pic.twitter.com/wfZicU4by7 — alrightlove777 (@alrightlove777) January 20, 2024

In October 2021, during the filming of Rust on a set in New Mexico, Baldwin's prop gun accidentally went off, killing Hutchins and wounding Joel Souza, the director. Baldwin has maintained in the past that he was unaware that the gun contained a live round and that he did not pull the trigger. After being accused of involuntary manslaughter, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the movie's armorer, first entered a not-guilty plea. Her trial is scheduled for February.

Tyrus, a retired professional wrestler, points out that the armorer or gunsmith handed an actor (Alec Baldwin) a loaded gun but told him that the gun was NOT loaded. The liability rests in the armorer. There is NO REASON for a loaded gun to be anywhere near a movie set. pic.twitter.com/7gVvo6iIFe — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) January 20, 2024

The Hutchin family attorney, Gloria Allred, stated that her clients "have always sought the truth about what happened on the day that Halyna Hutchins was tragically shot and killed." "They continue to seek the truth in our civil lawsuit for them and they also would like there to be accountability in the criminal justice system," she continued in response to the latest indictment Baldwin faces. "The grand jury has decided that there is sufficient evidence to indict Alec Baldwin on the charge of involuntary manslaughter," Allred added. "We are looking forward to the criminal trial which will determine if he should be convicted for the untimely death of Halyna."

Baldwin was first accused of two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the previous year. In a statement of probable cause submitted to the First Judicial Court of New Mexico, he was charged with failing to obtain the necessary firearms training and failing to request proof from the armorer that the rifle was empty of live bullets. Baldwin was also charged with having his finger "on the trigger of a real firearm when a replica or rubber gun should have been used," according to the submitted legal document.

“We look forward to our day in court,” Baldwin’s lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement after the fresh indictment. As per NYTimes, the Beetlejuice actor is charged with "total disregard or indifference for the safety of others" according to a serious offense and with negligent use of a firearm in the other. Both of which are felonies.

