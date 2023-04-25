Alec Baldwin Returns to Set of 'Rust' Following Tragic Shooting Incident That Killed Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin is back on the sets of "Rust" for the first time since the accidental death of the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. The actor was pictured holding a gun backward as filming resumed for the Western in Montana on April 21 – just a day after the involuntary manslaughter charges relating to the fatal accident of Halyna Hutchins were dropped against him.

In new photos of the actor taken at Montana’s Yellowstone Film Ranch on Friday, Baldwin is seen in character as Harland Rust, wearing a gray shirt with blood-stained cuffs, gray pants, a button-up black vest, high leather boots, and an orange bandana around his neck. The set is dusted with snow, with white-topped mountains visible in the distance, while cast and crew trailers are seen in the foreground. The crew can be seen holding boom mics and keeping an eye on the cast, which includes a horse.

Alec Baldwin seen holding a rifle on “Rust” set one day after criminal charges were dropped👀 pic.twitter.com/Fjd8FZZnmL — Hoodlum (@onhoodlum) April 22, 2023

According to PEOPLE, Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin were in good spirits and enjoyed a sushi dinner near the set in Montana with their kids a day prior. “Rust” filming relocated to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana’s Paradise Valley from New Mexico, where Hutchins, the film’s former cinematographer, tragically died on October 21, 2021. Production on the independent Western came to an abrupt and tragic halt, when star and producer Baldwin fired a prop gun that fatally struck Hutchins, 42, at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico, and director Joel Souza was also wounded.

Baldwin, 65, has constantly denied any misconduct in the incident and is expected to return to his lead role after pleading not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges earlier this year. The on-set armorer Hannah Guttierez-Reed initially faced up to five years in prison, which was lowered to 18 months after the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office dropped the gun enhancement charges against them, per New York Post.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Souza, 49, said, "Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team is joining former cast and crew to complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud." He added, "The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I've met has been both humbling and inspiring. It is a privilege to work alongside such great partners as we see this through on Halyna's behalf."

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin, and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," said Baldwin's lawyers Nikas and Alex Spiro in a statement to Page Six.