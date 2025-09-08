The US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner took place on Sunday, Sept. 7. Donald Trump attended the event for the first time since 2015, marking a significant return to the spotlight at one of tennis’s biggest events. The 79-year-old president watched Sunday’s highly anticipated men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York as Carlos Alcaraz won the men’s US Open final by defeating Jannik Sinner, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Trump has attended sports events throughout his second term despite the political tensions in the country regarding National Guard troop deployment, mass deportation policies, and schemes. Before he became a full-time politician and now the president, he was seen at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the Daytona 500 in Florida, Multiple UFC events, and Chelsea’s FIFA Club World Cup final ceremony, where he made headlines for an unexpected appearance.

As per The Mirror US, Trump knew his presence mattered, so to grab attention, he stayed in a $200,000 luxury suite at the event, a move reminiscent of his past appearances at Flushing Meadows. Previously, The Guardian described Trump’s preferred suite, which is located near the broadcast booth. Over the years, the suite became a hotspot for celebrities, billionaires, and political heavyweights, including Kevin Bacon, Robert Kraft, and Bill Clinton.

Talking about Clinton, he was the last sitting president who attended the US Open women’s final in 2000. Donald Trump’s return nearly after a decade has triggered increased security measures, with the USTA confirming his attendance in a corporate box. We are not surprised to see Trump opt for an exceptional suite, as he’s known to like extravagant amenities for himself and his family.

Heavily-Tariffed Rolex To Host Trump In US Open Suite

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open for the second time after 2022 and his sixth overall major, including the French Open. At 22, Alcaraz is the second-youngest man in the Open Era to win six Grand Slam titles. Both players gave their best shot as several A-list personalities, including President Trump, watched their nail-biting performance.

Vamos Carlos Alcaraz. He wins the US Open. Six grand slams at only 22 years of age. He has it all. Djokovic's athleticism. Federer's flair. Nadal's power. Absolutely mind bogglingly great tennis player.

“Every achievement that I have is because of you,” Alcaraz told the crowd as he held the trophy and greeted a roaring crowd. He claimed the game was special as he said, “For me, to achieve that once again, it is a dream,” Alcaraz said.

“Doing it on the same day as getting another Grand Slam feels even better. It’s everything I’m working for, and I’m really happy to be able to live these experiences.” ( via US Open).

Furthermore, even though tabloids have constantly scrutinized the president for not doing things the right way towards the betterment of America, and even accused him of misusing his power and turning the country into an authoritarian state, Trump has tried his best to be present in the recent events despite his recent health concerns.

Before everybody gets anxious over President Trump's diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, let me explain what CVI is and why there's little reason to worry. As his physician wrote today: "President Trump remains in excellent health" with no evidence of arterial disease.

We all know that the POTUS was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), along with possible signs of developing knock knees, which The White House confirmed after he came with blue bruises on his hand and swollen ankles during a public meeting, which he desperately tried to cover up with concealer.