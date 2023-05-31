Alabama Barker Defies Backlash With $3K Givenchy Bag and $400 Earrings

Alabama Barker, 17, defied backlash from haters of her content with an Instagram Story earlier this week, where she flaunted her stunning $3000 worth Givenchy bag and dazzling earrings worth $400.

Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker once again slammed haters and proved that she would continue to remain her authentic self, regardless of the negative comments received for her social media content. Alabama has faced significant backlash recently for the posts she uploaded on her social media, with some of her followers claiming the content is "inappropriate and mature." The young influencer took it to Instagram and posted a series of Stories that included herself and a friend of hers showcasing their recent haul.

The first story featured Alabama wearing a chic pair of pristine earrings worth $400 that complimented her perfectly as they dazzled on her ears alongside her shining diamond studs. She appeared to be sporting a bomber jacket with vintage prints and had her lush locks flowing free. The 17-year-old's Story also showed fans her sparkling ring as she flaunted her jewelry. Alabama captioned the video, "Real Bad."

This Story was followed by another look into her supposed shopping spree with her friend. The recently purchased Givenchy bag snugly held by Alabama stands at an estimated price above $3000. She appeared to be traveling in a car in a Boomerang featuring the said bag, radiating panache and style. Her French-manicured nails blended well with the gleaming bag. It appears that the teenager not only bought one but had earlier bought two other bags from the luxe brand famous for their array of stylish bags.

According to The U.S. Sun, Alabama had shown her followers a black bag and another white one, each priced at a whopping $2000. She reportedly wanted to "double it," as captioned in her Story, "Matching Givenchy. You know we had to double it."

Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter had a fun and relaxing evening spending time with her friends after treating herself to the said goodies. She posted follow-up Stories of the day with a picture of some decadent pasta coated with a yummy amber sauce after which she seemingly ended her day in a refreshing ride through the town.

The beauty influencer and her father, Travis Barker have recently received harsh criticism for the content that Barker's 17-year-old daughter posts. Trolls often emphasize their pressing concern regarding Travis Barker's parenting skills as a father and have voiced their opinions on TikTok and Instagram respectively. However, Alabama is not always silent towards the fierce attacks on social media and has responded to trolls and haters on several occasions via TikTok. Alabama has explicitly made it clear that another person's opinion of her choices simply doesn't bother her.

Even though she has made her stance on the said matter clear, fans continue their criticism. In a recent post on Instagram, Alabama featured a carousel of herself flaunting the products used to achieve her glam makeup look, followed by happy snaps of her in a black top and checkered mini-skirt.