'AGT' Judges Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel Fight Over Golden Buzzer a Week after Show's Premiere

We are one week into America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, and the show's judges, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, got into a physical brawl over Golden Buzzer. The episode aired on Monday, January 8, 2024, turned wild between Klum and Mandel as the duo fought it out on live TV, leaving everyone in confusion.

What started as a casual provoking took a violent shape and escalated into an out-and-out physical fight. The judges on the reality show have been mentoring their teams to prepare them for the challenges against the rival teams. However, nobody suspected emotions would run so out of control, reports The U.S. Sun.

Other judges like Simon Cowell and Mel B are also in the league, showcasing their team's talents on the show. But it seemed Mandel and Klum were the highest in their competitive spirits. The Ramadhani Brothers from Tanzania were on stage showing their powerful balancing act.

The acts gave it their all 👏



Their intense performance hooked everyone on AGT season 18's episode. While trying to balance each other on their bodies, the sibling duo faltered a couple of times before they finally reached the top of the stairs. The performers earned applause and cheers from the audience and the judges alike.

Judge Mel B complimented, "Why would you do that? You are unbelievable. There's not enough words." Although Mandel was also impressed, he had one remark for them. "I still think you can do better, said the 68-year-old judge. "I'm going to be honest." In response, Klum playfully confronted her colleague, and the two began to struggle.

Heidi sensed that Mandel intended to steal her act, so she tried to grapple him. The duo clashed briefly, but the Canadian comedian hit the golden buzzer with his forehead while Heidi wrestled the judge to overpower him. However, she failed, and the Ramadhani Brothers went to Mandel's team and, as a result, were promoted to the season's finals.

The reality show witnessed several emotional moments as the German-American model has been part of America's Got Talent for six decades. Lately, her ensembles have focused on her most flattering body parts. This means she consciously chose the looks she calls "Hans and Franz." Her breasts—that's right.

Klum said, "When I do AGT, most of the time I sit behind a desk, so it's really from the waist up," reports People. "So I look for something that is of interest around here. And usually—she motions to her breasts—' I like to have Hans and Franz on a good display,'" referencing what she likes to have on display while on TV.

She explained, "It's usually sequins or something with a great texture. I love big earrings or doing different things with my hair. Sofía [Vergara, her co-judge] and I have a good beauty and fashion thing going. Last week she was in yellow, and I was in red, and people made ketchup and mustard memes." In short, she said she "wanted to dress however my mood was that day."

