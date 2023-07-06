Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton's Fans Demand They Start "Reality Show" Of Their Fascinating Ranch Life

Rich Girl singer Gwen Stefani is living her best and "rich" life on a ranch with hubby Blake Shelton. The gorgeous blonde beauty is seen getting her hands dirty in a recently posted Instagram video where she is baking a delicious blackberry pie with the fruits that were handpicked by her husband Shelton from their ranch. Now, the couple has started getting some fascinating requests from their fans.

The God's Country singer shares a 1,300-acre ranch in Oklahoma with his wife Stefani, and together they created a video tutorial for fans showing how to bake a blackberry pie with wild blackberries from their property. But little did they know one video wouldn't suffice. Apparently, their fans are asking for more, reported The US Sun.

An Instagram video shared by Stefani grabbed fans' eyeballs. The 53-year-old American singer donned a colorful shrug, dancing to the tunes of her most "underrated" song, Where Would I Be, as she worked on her pie. She also did a little jig with her adorable pup.

While she dug her long, manicured fingernails into the pie dough. She appeared to be hard at work in the kitchen, mixing and blending the ingredients in perfect ratios. Stefani then placed the dough in the baking dish, topping it with a handful of wild and mouth-watering blackberries harvested on their farm.

The clip also showed her hubby Shelton watching his wife's baking skills and enjoying the process, making funny faces and also adding a comic element to the video. The Early Winter singer captioned the video, "Baked a blackberry pie with the wild blackberries @blakeshelton picked on the ranch!!" The short video clip went viral, and fans demanded Stefani and Shelton have their "own reality show."

Fans flocked to the comment section to request the couple for a show exclusive to their life and the ranch. The musical duo's admirers also expressed they'd be more than willing to watch their fascinating content together. A fan, @pattidw750, wrote, "Green Acres. I'm telling you, Gwen- a reality show with you and Blake."

Another excited fan, @shefanilove22, suggested genres for their reality shows, "You all should totally have either a country reality show or cooking show." @maevamichelle motivated the couple and commented, "This is the content we want! Gwen and Blake on the farm."

@jenletty requested, "Please create a cooking web series or show! Would be awesome." Another fan, @kelly59548284, fancied the idea of more comprehensive content, "That looks so good! Cookbook with your recipes, please!"

The Luxurious singer recently shared another video along with her beloved husband showing off her massive ranch. She wrote in the video inlay, "Hardest working guy I've ever met, making me work too." Her husband Shelton could be seen planting in the field and further wrote, "We did it with God's help," and proudly flaunted their vast flower fields.

Under the video, a fan, @kateville79, proposed the show idea with a title, "We need a Stefani-Shelton Reality Show, 'When A City Girl Marries A Country Boy.' Made for each other." Another fan, @trishlaskey, complimented, "This is such a positive way to share on social media."

