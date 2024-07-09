After Rihanna, Justin Bieber Was Allegedly Paid $10M to Perform at Indian Billionaire's Wedding

Justin Bieber was the latest star to perform at Indian billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. At the opulent sangeet event in Mumbai, the Yummy hitmaker performed a full repertoire of his finest hits for an elite audience. According to ET Online, Bieber was allegedly paid a whopping $10 million for his extravagant gig. "Justin was dancing and vibing to the songs all over the stage. He was smiling while the audience sang his songs into his mic," a source revealed

They added, "[Bieber] played his best tracks, from 'Baby' to 'Peaches,' and the performance lasted about an hour or so...The [sic] majority female crowd felt fangirl moments when he performed! It was an unforgettable experience!" On Saturday, Bieber posted a carousel of pictures from the event, which included him hanging around backstage with the bride and groom. He captioned the same with smiling faces and love emojis. The Beauty and a Beat singer also shared exclusive clips of his performance on his Instagram page. Bieber can be seen holding the microphone out to the audience as they grooved to the lyrics of Love Yourself, I’m the One, and Where Are U Now?

CNN has dubbed the Ambani-Merchant union as the 'wedding of the year'. Anant is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia, whose net worth is estimated to be $121 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is in charge of spearheading the growth of Reliance Industries, the family's conglomerate, in the energy sector. Meanwhile, Radhika is the daughter of pharma giant Encore Healthcare's Viren Merchant.

According to Fox News, Rihanna received $6 million to perform at the pre-wedding celebrations in March. This was noteworthy because the Diamonds songstress hadn't given a live performance since 2018, except for her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. Rihanna performed her hit track Stay after almost eight years and social media was flooded with videos of her performance. She donned a light green dress with a thigh-high slit and sparkling pink leggings.

According to Brides magazine, she wished the couple on their joyous occasion. “Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations,” she said, before launching into the opening verse of the song We Found Love. She asked the crowd, “How many of you believe in love? Make some noise for love.”

“The show was the best,” she gushed after finishing her gig. “I haven’t done a real show in eight years, so I want to come back.” After her performance, Rihanna got the opportunity to partake in the celebrations as a guest. She used the opportunity to showcase her killer dance moves while grooving to Miley Cyrus's Party in the USA.