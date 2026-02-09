After Mocking Bad Bunny, Trump Was Caught Watching the Halftime Show

Donald Trump has effectively made a mockery of himself. The president has strongly opposed Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl. But now, a viral video shows he was actually streaming the show, most likely at a party at the Trump International Golf Club.

This comes after Trump made comments about how much he disliked the lineup. While commenting on the NFL’s selection of Bad Bunny and Green Day, he said, “I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice.”

Both Bad Bunny and Green Day have publicly criticized Trump, so apathy towards them makes sense. This is also why he refused to attend the game.

The footage shows the performance getting streamed on multiple screens. Then the video pans to the president sitting with Senator Lindsey Graham.

Footage from inside Trump’s golf club Super Bowl party reveals the Bad Bunny half time show played on the big screens. What a bunch of hypocrites. pic.twitter.com/hF5scOGYek — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 9, 2026

The situation has drawn sarcastic responses online because of how much Trump hated the ordeal. One X user writes, “Trump hates Bad Bunny’s halftime show… yet somehow it was the star of his golf club watch party…irony.”

Trump also posted on Truth Social to give a detailed review of the performance, proving he did watch the halftime show. He wrote, “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

Trump further ranted, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

We knew he was gonna watch. All he does is watch tv & comment on what he sees. From his very own insurrection to this year’s Grammy’s. Up all night watching tv & posting monkey videos. That’s how he governs. 🤦‍♀️ — Lady 2Qute / Flags should fly half staff for 4 yrs (@QJ21248872) February 9, 2026

Many netizens have come forward to point out how Puerto Rico is indeed a part of the US. Plus, there have been many performances in the past by other artists like Coldplay and the Rolling Stones, who were not US citizens.

This kind of selective targeting is happening purely because of Trump’s harsh immigration policies. But it is not just Trump who is getting dragged online for his comments on Bad Bunny.

I love my brother but I don’t agree with this Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island https://t.co/yCsuwa79gk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 9, 2026

Recently, Jake Paul took to X to tweet, “Purposefully turning off the halftime show.” He also mentioned Bad Bunny’s citizenship and commented, “A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”

Surprisingly, his brother, Logan Paul, became his biggest critic. He used his own account to convey that he does not agree with Jake and goes on to compliment Bad Bunny for his performance.